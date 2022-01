The Bulls’ winning streak is now up to eight straight after they slipped past the Orlando Magic 102-98 at home. DeMar DeRozan dropped in 29 points and Zach LaVine had 27 for Chicago, which moved to 25-and-10 on the season. The Bulls look to make it nine in-a-row on Friday when they host the Wizards.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO