This is the year! Making resolutions stick

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Year’s resolutions: They’re easy to make but hard to keep. Fifty percent of people vow to do more exercise, that resolution is followed by losing weight, saving money, improving your diet and pursuing a career ambition. But a study by Scranton University found that only...

How to eat mindfully in eight simple steps

It might sound like just another diet industry buzzword, but mindful eating could be the one habit to bring you a fad-free 2022. It really is as simple as it sounds and describes the act of eating one’s food mindfully i.e. without the distraction of a buzzing phone or a manic environment.When practised correctly, mindful eating has been found in various studies to aid weight loss and boost digestion in addition to enriching the overall dining experience.According to Tracey Strudwick, a nutritional therapist at Nuffield Health, there are eight ways to kick start your route to becoming a mindful eater...
This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On the New Year (and the resolutions that stick)

When y’all read this column, it’ll be a brand spankin’ New Year. Due to deadlines, I’m writing it in 2021. That’s sort of a weird feeling, but it shouldn’t be. It’s not like I don’t write all the columns a while before y’all read them. It’s just that there’s that date — Jan. 1 — in the way. That it’s somehow “different” is completely artificial, but it does feel like “more” than just another date on the calendar.
Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
Vitamin B12 Deficiency: The Facial Sign That May Be A Symptom

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
