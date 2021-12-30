ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Late passenger runs onto airfield at Phoenix airport, attempts to stop plane

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQh15_0dYyuhHx00

(NEXSTAR) — A woman who was late for her flight at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona was arrested over the weekend after running onto the airfield in an attempt to stop the plane.

Vickie Meyers, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested on Sunday and charged with criminal trespassing in a critical public service facility, according to court documents provided by the Superior Court of Arizona.

Police say Meyers, who was late for her flight, had arrived at her gate on Sunday afternoon to find the door to the jetway had closed. She then “decided to run through the double glass doors separating the passenger area and the secure airfield,” and “ran” down a flight of stairs to her plane, according to a statement from the arresting officer included with the court documents.

She also ran past signs reading “no trespassing” and “felony” in both English and Spanish, the officer wrote.

Passengers behaving badly: The worst in-flight incidents of 2021

Meyers was heading toward the nose of the aircraft before airline staffers were able to make contact and remain with her until police arrived, the Phoenix Police Department said.

She later told the arresting officer she was “attempting to have the plane stopped so she would not miss her flight,” according to police.

Meyers has been released on her own recognizance and permitted to return to St. Louis. She is due back in Arizona for a hearing in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Woman Arrested After Running Onto Phoenix Tarmac to Stop Flight She Missed

A Missouri woman was arrested this week after she rushed onto a tarmac in an attempt to stop a departing plane. According to FOX 6, the incident took place at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, after 53-year-old Vickie Meyers had missed her flight. Authorities say the woman initially tried to open the closed gate by entering numbers of the keypad, but eventually opened emergency doors and began making her way down a flight of stairs toward the nose of the plane. Airport staffers “immediately made contact” with Meyers and then called police for assistance.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar#The Superior Court#Rochesterfirst
Mysuncoast.com

2 planes collide at Punta Gorda International Airport

Charlotte County, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Allegiant Airplanes collided Monday morning at Punta Gorda International Airport causing a flight to be canceled. No injuries were reported. Here is a statement from Allegiant Airlines:. “This morning as flight 1687, bound for Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, pushed back from the gate at...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport sees record passenger activity in November

PHOENIX — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport set a single-day passenger record last month and had its busiest November ever as holiday travel surged above pre-pandemic levels at the East Valley facility. Gateway, which added seven nonstop routes in November, has seen record traffic in four of the past six months,...
LIFESTYLE
Jalopnik

Airline Passengers Pushed A Plane With A Blown Tire Off Of An Airport's Only Runway

We’ve all had those bad days where your car breaks down and you need some help getting it pushed off to the side of the road. It’s even worse if that car is heavy. That’s what makes this video originally from TikTok a giggle. It’s a plane with a flat tire getting removed from a runway just like a broken down car, just with a lot more people pushing it.
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

Plane clips other aircraft at Florida airport; no injuries

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — The wingtip of a plane loaded with passengers clipped the auxiliary power unit of a parked empty aircraft nearby as it pushed back from the gate at a small Florida airport. Both planes at Punta Gorda Airport are owned by Allegiant Air, which said there were no injuries as the result of Monday’s accident. The 136 passengers and six crew members of the Springfield, Illinois-bound plane had to disembark, and the flight was canceled. Allegiant said in a statement that passengers had the option of getting on another flight or receiving a full refund. They also were given $250 per itinerary, as well as $150 vouchers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport surpasses pre-Covid passenger numbers in November

PHOENIX — Thanks to a busy Thanksgiving travel weekend, Phoenix Sky Harbor International reported pre-Covid passenger growth for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. In November, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count increased 4.4% compared to November 2019, according to a Dec. 30 report from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Ga. Mom Cooking Christmas Eve Dinner Is Allegedly Killed by Partner in Shooting that Wounded Daughters

Police say Georgia mom was killed and her three daughters were injured during a shooting at a Christmas Eve dinner, according to multiple reports. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing police, reports the shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after Lashanda Allison, 41, and her partner, 51-year-old Stephanie Agee, got into an argument. Agee allegedly opened fire while Allison was cooking.
KUTV

Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff in Clinton. The events took place in the area of 950 W. 2550 North, starting at approximately 2:30 a.m. Several police agencies responded to the scene. The suspect in question had violated a protective order out...
CLINTON, UT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy