Independent Lucid Air customer forum gives us insight into the likely culprits behind an issue that's preventing Dream Edition customers from taking delivery of their new EVs. The information in this article comes to us from LucidOwners.com, and provides us with information regarding a parts issue that has caused Lucid to withhold delivery of certain examples of the Lucid Air Dream Edition. When forum members mention their "DA" they're referring to Delivery Assistants who work for Lucid and liaise with customers to keep them in the loop regarding when they'll see their new cars parked in their driveways. Lucid is aiming to build 20,000 vehicles in 2022, with 90,000 to follow in 2023.

