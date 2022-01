Another Evansville, Indiana restaurant is shuttering its doors but it does not look like the building will be staying vacant once the doors are closed. According to a recent post from Evansville 411 News, one of two current Mele's Diner locations will be closing its doors before the holidays. The restaurant on Evansville's eastside, located at 6840 Logan Drive, can be found in the small shopping complex located near the intersection of Morgan Avenue and Crosspointe Boulevard, in front of the Eastside Lowes and Dunigan YMCA.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO