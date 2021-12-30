ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rural hospitals received pandemic aid. What happens when the funds run out?

By Kirk Siegler
apr.org
 5 days ago

Public health leaders in rural communities are sounding the alarm. They're warning of more small-town hospital closures looming in the new year, at a time when the omicron variant poses a very real threat. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: When the vaccines became widely available this past...

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Federal pandemic aid runs dry as businesses deal with Omicron’s impact

Congress has committed nearly $6 trillion since early 2020 to fight Covid-19 and cushion the economic blow from a once-in-century pandemic. The vast majority of those emergency funds have already been spent on everything from lifelines to small businesses and stimulus checks to bailouts for airlines. There is no money left to rescue restaurants and most of the efforts to save small businesses have either expired or will soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
apr.org

Nurses are disappointed by the CDC easing isolation rules, union says

Next, we have Jean Ross. She is the co-president of the nation's largest union for registered nurses, the National Nurses United. Welcome to the program. JEAN ROSS: Glad to be here. INSKEEP: What do you make of the new guidelines?. ROSS: Well, we're disappointed. We operate on the precautionary principle....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
apr.org

COVID surge in New Hampshire overwhelms the state's hospitals

Throughout the pandemic, states in New England have largely seen lower COVID case rates and fatalities than the rest of the country - that is, until now. In recent weeks, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have surged across the region. New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman takes us to an overwhelmed hospital in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
Government Technology

Rural Hospitals Struggles Exacerbated by Pandemic

(TNS) - —Hospitals across Western New York , the state and the country are facing a capacity crunch, the culmination of staffing shortages, a difficulty discharging patients and significant Covid-19 hospitalizations. Rural hospitals may be even more challenged. Those facilities have some of the lowest percentages of available staffed...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural America#Rural Health#Pandemic#Omicron#Npr#Guadalupe County Hospital#Covid#Congress
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
apr.org

Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally

Omicron is causing record-breaking numbers of COVID cases around the world. Yesterday, the U.S. counted more than 480,000 cases in a single day. That's more than double the number of daily cases reported during the peak of the delta surge. So there's no doubt the omicron surge is going to be big, but some public health officials say it might not be as bad. And we're getting some more promising news about vaccines. NPR's global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff joins us to explain more. Good morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
apr.org

The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines

How does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain a shorter isolation period just as omicron cases continue to climb? The daily case count shot past 200,000 this week. That is the most since January. And officials believe it is an undercount. The health agency has faced a lot of criticism for a carefully worded recommendation in the midst of that news. Under the new CDC guidance, if you test positive for coronavirus but you don't have any symptoms, you can leave isolation after five days. The old rules said 10 days. The change comes just as cities and states are restoring other COVID restrictions to deal with a winter surge. We're going to talk about how this affects essential employees like flight attendants and nurses in a moment. We begin with NPR's Allison Aubrey, who joins us once again. Allison, good morning.
SCIENCE
apr.org

How safe is it for children to be back in classrooms as COVID cases rise?

Let's bring another voice into this conversation - U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. Thank you so much for being with us. VIVEK MURTHY: Of course. Happy to be with you today, Rachel. MARTIN: Happy New Year to you. MURTHY: Happy New Year. MARTIN: New Year, same challenge. For a...
KIDS
WacoTrib.com

8 more die in Waco area from COVID-19; health experts predict case count will rise

The newest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sent McLennan County’s active case count spiking more rapidly than any previous surge as of Monday. Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 210 new cases Monday, bringing the case count to 1,979. Four people died from the virus over the weekend and another four were reported dead Monday, bringing the death toll to 748. The county’s seven-day average for new cases sits at 319 per day, an all-time high.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy