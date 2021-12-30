ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game of the Year: Video Liam's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

By Liam Richardson
pushsquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of freelance video editor Liam Richardson. 5. It Takes Two. It Takes Two felt like it arrived completely out of left...

www.pushsquare.com

FanSided

New PS5 and PS4 games coming in January 2022

I know, we’re all waiting for Horizon Forbidden West to arrive in February, but there’s actually quite a few intriguing games coming to PlayStation next month. Below are the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to release in January 2022. Deep Rock Galactic is actually making its PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Best PS5 Exclusive Game From This Year Apparently Coming to Xbox in September

PS5's highest-rated exclusive game is apparently coming to Xbox Series x in September. The PS5 had three major exclusives this year: Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. The most former boasts an 85 on Metacritic while the latter two games both boast an 88 on Metacritic, making them some of the highest-rated games of the year. Picking PS5's best exclusive game this year is splitting hairs, but right now, Deathloop has been winning the most awards, and it's the one seemingly coming to Xbox Series X in September. Of course, considering that Arkane Studios (the developer behind the game) is owned by Bethesda and Bethesda is owned by Xbox likely meant this was always a forgone conclusion, but now we know it's likely coming in the first month of fall.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumour: PS Plus January 2022 PS5, PS4 Games Leaked Early

DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) In our opinion, this is a strong start to 2022 for PS Plus ahead of some speculated changes. Persona 5 Strikers is an excellent title, Deep Rock Galactic is a brand new game to PS5, PS4, and DIRT 5 is a really solid racer. Good stuff, Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Boxing Day PS5, PS4 Deals 2021: Best Consoles, Games, PS Plus Offers

What are the best PS5 and PS4 Boxing Day deals? While Boxing Day has largely been succeeded by Black Friday and Cyber Monday for consumer spending, there's still plenty of tradition to this post-Christmas holiday, especially in the UK. Many of you will no doubt have money burning a hole in your pocket, so you may want to know what PlayStation goodies are on sale over the holidays. On this page, we'll dig into the best PS5 and PS4 Boxing Day deals.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with January Discounts – Nerd4.life

This week the PlayStation Store Sony kicked off the January discounts with hundreds of new promotions. Among these we also find a wide choice of PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros, a modest figure and within everyone’s reach, but thanks to which it is possible to get your hands on many interesting titles or recover some potential pearl that you have previously snubbed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

GamingBolt’s Game of the Year – Top 25 Games of 2021

2021 may not have seen as many releases of generation-defining games as several previous years have done, but it’s hard to look back at the last 12 months and not be satisfied with their output. In terms of pure quantity of releases, and the quality of so many of those, this has been a great year for games, and with a number of excellent games spread out across genres and platforms, from big developers and small, there’s been a little something for everyone to dive into and fall in love with. Soon, it’ll be time to look ahead at what 2022 has in store for us, but before that, here, we’re going to take a look back at the last 12 months and talk about what we felt were the 25 best games of that period, before crowning one of them as GamingBolt’s 2021 Game of the Year.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Voted PS5 Game of the Year on PS Blog

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been voted the PlayStation 5 Game of the Year on the PlayStation Blog, decided by the public. Resident Evil Village scooped up the prize for the PS4 Game of the Year, and there were also wins for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and It Takes Two. Across various different categories, a top-four was declared for each award.
FIFA
gamingideology.com

PlayStation reveals PS4 and PS5 Game of the Year winners

Sony has been busy polling fans to find out what the PlayStation game of the year has been among gamers on PS4 and PS5 platforms. And while it may come as no surprise to learn that it’s a mix of popular franchises and first-party exclusives, it was interesting on PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best upcoming PS5 games of 2022

From long-awaited sequels such as Horizon: Forbidden Forest and God of War: Ragnarok to new IPs like Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken, 2022 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for Sony’s next-gen console. These are the best upcoming PlayStation 5 games of 2022. Forspoken. Forspoken is a...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sony's Backwards PS4 to PS5 Upgrade System Is Still Causing Headaches

It was supposed to be a week for celebration: the PS Plus version of Final Fantasy VII Remake was finally enabled for PlayStation 5 upgrades yesterday, meaning all those who claimed it through Sony’s subscription service could tuck into the new-gen edition, completely cost-free. Except there’s still a catch – of course there is, it wouldn’t be PlayStation without one.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Leaked PS Plus lineup features some amazing PS5 and PS4 games

Sony has yet to officially announce next month’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games, but if the leaked lineup from Dealabs is to be trusted, then PS Plus subscribers are in for quite a treat in January. According to the leak, the rumored games are DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4), Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). Again, I don’t know if this is true, but if it is, this lineup would be one heck of a way to kick off the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS5, PS4 Launch Trailer for PS Plus Game Deep Rock Galactic Released

The critically acclaimed co-op spelunker Deep Rock Galactic is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PS4 next week, and if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you’ll get it as part of your subscription. The four-player mining title mixes Minecraft-style resource gathering with Borderlands-esque combat for a unique blend of excavation and combat.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Video Game Heroes Return in Fall Guys' Guestravaganza Event

Mediatonic is rotating some classic video game-inspired skins in and out of Fall Guys’ virtual store this week, as it roars in the New Year with the likes of 2B from NieR Automata and Bomberman. Starting now until 3rd January, you’ll be able to trade in your hard-earned Crowns for a different character each day, so we hope you’ve been hoarding like a real Royal Family member.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Genshin Impact's Next Big Update Arrives 5th January on PS5, PS4

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the biggest success stories on PlayStation 5 and PS4, with millions upon millions of hours logged in 2021 yet again. And developer miHoYo will be banking on its next major update, v2.4, reeling lapsed players back in on 5th January, 2022. That’s next week, folks, so not long to wait!
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Soapbox: Vermintide 2 Might Be My Game of the Year (But It Released in 2018)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a brilliant game. I bought it in a PlayStation Store sale ages ago, but a combination of home network issues and choppy PS4 performance made me drop it a lot sooner than I would have liked. Fast forward a couple of years or so, and I can't stop playing the bloody thing on PS5 (where it runs at a silky smooth 60 frames-per-second, it should be noted).
VIDEO GAMES

