Recap: Aviation Academy, COVID action and more local education moments to remember in 2021

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino speaks during the NPS State of the Schools luncheon, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NCED Conference Center and Hotel. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript) Kyle Phillips

2021 brought more conversations about COVID precautions, announcements about new initiatives and an official inauguration to the local education community.

Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma both started their third school years affected by the pandemic. Read on to remember the biggest news out of local education in 2021:

NPS announces academy

Norman Public Schools’ biggest announcement of the year came in the last few weeks of 2021, when Superintendent Nick Migliorino revealed a new initiative to teach aerospace and aviation principles to high school students.

The district announced at its Dec. 9 State of the Schools luncheon that NPS will start offering courses in its Aviation Academy in fall 2022. The academy — which will be offered through NPS and have its own staff, but will also pull in instructors from OU or Moore Norman Technology Center — will use a free curriculum for high schoolers to learn skills, earn certifications and graduate high school with college credits.

Migliorino said while the academy will begin operations in pre-existing NPS buildings next fall, the district eventually wants to build an entirely new facility to host the academy. The idea for the institute came from Rick Nagel — a member of OU’s Board of Regents and CEO of Acorn Growth Companies — whom Migliorino said will help educate the district about the industry and attract investments and funding for the academy.

OU educators, students push for precautionsAs the school year started again, instructors and students took to a Board of Regents meeting and to Evans Hall to ask administrators for stronger COVID mitigation measures.

Members of the OU community organized two “Days of Action” in mid-September to demonstrate and ask for precautions like letting students, faculty and staff work remotely during the pandemic, making COVID vaccinations and masks mandatory and creating a pandemic plan that outlined the process for administering booster shots, among other things.

Associate Professor of History Jennifer Davis holds a sign Sept. 21 during a rally outside of Evans Hall at OU as part of the The OU Days of Action. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

“We depend on (the administration) to keep us safe — they’re the ones with the authority and the responsibility to give us a fully-vaccinated campus so that we can have the wonderful, in-person experience that we all long for,” said Julie Ward, an associate professor of 20th and 21st Century Latin American literature.

The university continued with its policy of “strongly encouraging” masks, and mandated vaccinations for OU employees because of OSHA rules requiring federal subcontractors to be vaccinated. The employee vaccination requirement, however, is currently on hold because of a federal court decision blocking the requirement for subcontractors.

Dimensions grand opening

The district opened the year by officially publicly unveiling the new Dimensions Academy, NPS’ alternative education school site.

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino, middle, Assistant Director of Alternative Education Linda Mace, left, and Director of Alternative Education Paul Tryggestad, right, cut the ribbon at the grand opening of Dimensions Academy. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Dimensions, previously housed in two separate state-owned buildings that were quickly aging, moved into a newly-renovated building that houses both elementary and secondary students, and contains a brand-new gym, commercial kitchen and playground. The school provides extra academic and emotional support to non-traditional students.

While the school site started operating in August 2020, district administrators didn’t cut the ribbon until January 2021. The new site was funded by NPS’ 2019 district bond.

“Dimensions really is the crown jewel of the 2019 bond,” Migliorino said.

OU officially inaugurates Harroz

A year and a half after Joe Harroz accepted the permanent job as OU’s 15th president, the university officially inaugurated him in a Sept. 17 ceremony.

OU’s Board of Regents installed Harroz as interim president in May 2019 and as permanent president in May 2020, but delayed an inauguration because of the pandemic. While COVID numbers and hospitalizations were still high in September 2021, the university held a ceremony with addresses from Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Harroz himself.

By the time he was inaugurated, Harroz had started implementing the university’s strategic plan — a set of academic, cultural and financial goals for the university over coming years — and making hires accordingly.