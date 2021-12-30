ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lawmaker's Residence Attacked in Suspected Anti-Vaccination Protest

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - The garage of a French ruling party lawmaker was set on fire and an adjacent wall scrawled with graffiti by suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as the government prepares to tighten legislation on COVID-19 shots amid soaring infection numbers. In Chambly, north of Paris, the house of Pascal...

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
Brigitte Macron to sue over false claims she was born male

Brigitte Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male. The French first lady has been targeted on social media with the false claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists.
Health Secretary condemns ‘mob’ of anti-vaccine protesters in Milton Keynes

The Health Secretary has said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.Sajid Javid’s comments follow an incident in which dozens of marchers entered the facility and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media.I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob threaten NHS test and trace staff who are working so hard to keep people safe. This kind of vile behaviour is unacceptable.— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 30, 2021“I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob...
Two leaders of the French anti-vaccination movement died of Corona

Two union leaders who campaigned against the demand for vaccination at the French Foreign Ministry in Martinique have died from the effects of infection with the Corona virus. Alain Decaille was president of the Federation of Independent Taxi and Aimé Agat was president of the union of artists. It is possible that they were infected during a business meeting with the authorities. Other people out there are also infected, but they are bearing the consequences for now, most likely because they have been vaccinated, although not everyone is willing to give a definitive answer.
My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to “serve papers” on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped them off at the wrong house.The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged people to get the booster in a video promoted by the Premier League.In the clip, Shearer said: “We all want to keep safe on a matchday and the best way we can protect ourselves and other people is to get vaccinated.”It’s been great having fans back in the stadium this season, and we all want it to remain that wayThe best way to protect ourselves and others is to get vaccinatedIf you...
Protest in Milton Keynes today: Thames Valley Police issue statement following anti-Covid vaccine demonstration

A anti-coronavirus vaccine protest has taken place in Milton Keynes this afternoon (Wednesday, December 29). People were protesting against Covid-19 vaccine passports in the centre of the town. Video showed the anti-vaccination protesters outside Milton Keynes Theatre, inside Midsummer Place and in the middle of roads in the town centre.
