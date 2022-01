The Tastykake Black & White Mini Donuts are arriving as a snack product that celebrates the official start of winter that will provide consumers with a way to indulge their craving for a premium doughnut snack. The donuts feature a premium chocolate cake format that is covered in a powdered sugar coating to give them a blended flavor that is perfectly sweet and chocolaty. The donuts are being launched in two formats including a single-serve sleeve as well as a resealable multipack bag that are priced at $1.89 and $2.99, respectively.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO