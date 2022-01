Digital Vaccination Cards Provide Alternative Option to Paper Cards That Patients Have Been Receiving Upon Being Vaccinated. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is now providing residents with the ability to store their personal COVID-19 vaccination records onto their smartphone devices. The digital vaccination cards mirror the paper cards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that patients receive upon being vaccinated and provides them with a convenient option to securely show proof of being vaccinated on their smartphones without needing to physically carry the paper cards on their person.

