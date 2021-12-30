Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias

Marc Stein: The Grizzlies have signed Dakota Mathias to a 10-day hardship deal, calling him up from the @TexasLegends just days after Mathias joined them. Mathias is the fifth Legend to get an @nbagleague call-up.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. pic.twitter.com/AIdjGR9QuQ – 12:57 AM