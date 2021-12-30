ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pollution from backlogged ships off the Calif. coast is affecting air quality

By KCRW
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago

There is still a backlog of ships waiting off the coast of Los Angeles because of supply chain problems. Those vessels in the bay are making the region's poor air quality worse, and residents are worried about what that means for their health, as Megan Jamerson with KCRW reports....

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

California's Sierra Nevada sees record snowfall. It needs even more

There aren't a lot of people who would feel overcome by joy at having 17 feet of snow dumped on top of them. But there are some, and one of those people is Andrew Schwartz. He's the station manager for the University of California Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, which measures snowfall from its perch up in the Sierra Nevada mountains east of Sacramento. Seventeen feet is what Schwartz has measured in just the last month, a record. And so we called him up to ask what this means for the severe drought California has been experiencing. Andrew Schwartz, welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

The trip to the U.S. Southern border is hard, let alone for kids traveling alone

The last decade has seen a historic migration of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border with Mexico. What does the future hold for America's newest child migrants?. As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
IMMIGRATION
WFAE

Travel disruptions put a damper on holiday celebrations

So I was on a lot of airplanes over the holidays. And yes, it was super crowded in those airports. But my family and I actually didn't have any issues with delays or cancellations. However, a lot of people did and still are. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Hundreds more are already on the books for today and tomorrow. Now, some of this is because of winter storms. But airlines are blaming a lot of it on staff calling out sick with COVID.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
WFAE

U.S. COVID cases continue to skyrocket and disruptions abound as 2022 begins

In just a few weeks, the U.S. will mark two years since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country, and the number of new infections has never been higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 486,428 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, according to agency data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAE

The tale of an Arctic Circle tour bus on a long, cold road home in a snowstorm

By the end of today, many winter festivities will be behind us, but there will still be a lot of winter ahead. That's why we're bringing you a series this month of thrilling, icy cold, true tales to liven up this frozen season. Originally performed in front of a live audience for the Alaska storytelling show and podcast "Dark Winter Nights," hosted by Rob Prince, we thought they'd sound just as good over your dark winter morning coffee. The first story, told by Sarah Manriquez in 2019, is about a little tour bus and a long, cold road.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cordero
WFAE

Urban wildfires burned 6,000 acres near Denver

Urban wildfires north of Denver that spread in what Gov. Jared Polis called "the blink of an eye" and destroyed at least 500 homes, are largely contained. That's according to local and state officials who spoke at a Friday morning briefing. There are no reports of fatalities from the wind-whipped...
DENVER, NC
WFAE

Photos: Wildfires engulf 1,000 homes in suburban Denver

A 6,000-acre wildfire system has burned approximately 1,000 homes in a suburban area near Denver, Colorado state officials estimate. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated ahead of the New Year's holiday. The fire system, which officials suspect was caused by downed power lines, has yet to be contained.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Ships#Air Purifier#Kcrw#Ac
WFAE

High winds, severe drought, and warm temps led to Colorado's historic firestorm

An historic wildfire hit Colorado Thursday forcing the evacuation of more than 30,000 people and patients at local hospitals. Hundreds of homes are reportedly destroyed from the fast-moving flames. The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire are considered the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history, according to a state legislator....
WEATHER
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy