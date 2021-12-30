Support Group Set

On December 14th, the River City Pearls Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated completed a caregiver community service project that will propel them for new chapter service. The Target II Health and Wellness committee delivered a monetary donation to the Community Hospice and Palliative Care in gratitude and celebration of caregivers. The committee created a video that debuted on their Facebook page in homage to caregivers. Next month, the interest group is on target to be a chartered chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

