Family Relationships

Support Group Set

 5 days ago

AREA — Al-Anon family groups meet via Zoom and at person-to-person...

West Cook News

NAMI Connection Mental Health Support Group on January 2

West Suburban Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently issued the following announcement. NAMI Connection is a support group for people living with a mental health condition. Participants learn from each others' experiences, share coping strategies and offer each other support and encouragement. By sharing your experiences in a safe and confidential setting, you gain hope and develop relationships.
WHSV

AWARE Foundation among organizations getting donations to help support groups

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Gabby Petito Foundation Release) - The Gabby Petito Foundation, started by the family of Gabby Petito, is working to support organizations that assist families in locating missing persons, and to provide support to organizations that assist survivors of domestic violence. Petito was found dead in Wyoming over the...
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Interest Group Wraps Up Commitment Activities by Supporting Caregivers

On December 14th, the River City Pearls Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated completed a caregiver community service project that will propel them for new chapter service. The Target II Health and Wellness committee delivered a monetary donation to the Community Hospice and Palliative Care in gratitude and celebration of caregivers. The committee created a video that debuted on their Facebook page in homage to caregivers. Next month, the interest group is on target to be a chartered chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
Niagara Gazette

McDermid Financial Group supports Community Missions' Aurora House

Or the fourth consecutive year, McDermid Financial Group has stepped in to meet a holiday need at Community Missions’ Aurora House. This year, they have provided a donation to purchase a new propane grill for the program. “We are honored to be able to help such an important program...
blufftonsun.com

Memory Matters expands care program, support group

Memory Matters is adding an additional in-person Memory Care class in the New Year. Beginning Jan. 4, a third in-person Compass program will be available weekly. The addition of the class will allow those who live with mild to moderate levels of memory loss to come to Memory Matters three days a week to receive socialization and stimulation through exercise, creative arts, music, pet therapy, and brain engagement.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
bgindependentmedia.org

Caregiver support group offered by Wood County Committee on Aging

The Wood County Committee on Aging is offering a Caregiver Support Group at two locations monthly. The Wood County Senior Center support group, at 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, is held the second Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. The Perrysburg Area Senior Center support group, at 140 W. Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, is held the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Eye On Annapolis

Chesapeake Life Center Announces Winter Grief Support Group Schedule

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually this winter. The following grief support groups will meet in person:. Four-Week General Grief In-Person Support Group is a facilitated group offering attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes...
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Hospital & Clinics hosting “Living Well with Diabetes” Support Group

Knoxville Hospital & Clinics is beginning a Living Well with Diabetes support group. This group is open to anyone with diabetes or pre-diabetes, those with a family member with the disease, or anyone wanting to learn more. Registered Dietician Laurynn Verry will lead the group, and says this is a big topic for residents of Marion County.
klcc.org

Support group wants Holiday Farm Fire survivors to share their needs and challenges

A non-profit dedicated to helping Holiday Farm Fire survivors recover has launched a survey to identify hurdles to that end. The McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group’s executive director, Devin Thompson, told KLCC that they’re looking to help survivors with a variety of needs. ”We don’t want to...
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ozaukeetimes.com

Rainbows (Support Groups) on December 28

Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Rainbows (Support Groups) Tuesdays (10/19, 11/2, 11/16, 11/30, 12/14, 1/4, 1/18, 2/1, 2/15, 3/1, 3/15, 3/29), 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Location. Ozaukee Family Services. 885 Badger Circle. Grafton. Fees/Admission. FREE. Website. Contact Information. info@ozaukeefamilyservices.org OR 262-376-7774. Send Email. Rainbows (Support Groups)

