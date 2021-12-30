Oil rises slightly, gold falls but recovers

On the final day of 2021, the major currency pairs are in a tight range. USD/JPY is showing little movement as it trades at 115.10 in the European session. This week has been characterized by two important factors – a dearth of tier-1 economic data and a lack of liquidity. As a result, market movement has been largely driven by sentiment. It seems that investors are in a pretty good mood ahead of the New Year, even with screaming headlines of a massive spike in Covid infection rates. Many countries are reporting that most new cases are of the Omicron variety, as this newest Covid variant is extremely contagious. On Wednesday, the US set a new daily record with a staggering 488 thousand new cases. Still, Wall Street remains in rally mode, unperturbed by the skyrocketing number of Omicron cases. The reason is that until now, Omicron appears to be less severe compared to previous Covid variants. Hospitalisation rates have not surged and most countries are not responding with lockdowns, which has allowed risk sentiment to remain high.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO