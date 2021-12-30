ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises slightly, gold falls but recovers

By Jeffrey Halley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices edged higher overnight thanks to larger than expected falls in US crude and gasoline inventories and receding virus nerves. Brent crude tested USD 80.00 a barrel intraday but finished the session 0.25% higher at USD 79.35. Crude inventories pushed WTI 0.75% higher to USD 76.60 a barrel. Asia has...

