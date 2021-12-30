ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What I Will Give Up Because of Climate Change

By Alex Connolly, Ginny Hogan
The New Yorker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis upcoming year, I’m resolving to give up something that hurts our environment. Since I’m a planner, I’ve also laid out resolutions for the following sixteen years to give up things that correspond to current climate-change projections. 2022: Cooking meat. From now on, takeout only. 2023:...

www.newyorker.com

sanclementetimes.com

Citizens’ Climate Education: Adult Books About Climate Change for Holiday Giving

IRVINE, CA
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Some impacted by climate change disasters are rethinking what home is

Scientist Wallace J. Nichols evacuated twice in just one year. The first time was due to a wildfire, and recently it was due to an atmospheric river that brought heavy rain that threatened to bring mudslides and debris flow to the burn-scarred area. What You Need To Know. At least...
ENVIRONMENT
Slate

Don’t Look Up is about much more than climate change.

This article contains spoilers for the film Don’t Look Up. Streaming just in time for Christmas, Adam McKay’s decidedly uncheery Netflix comedy, Don’t Look Up, finds Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio playing a pair of intrepid astronomers as they try (and mostly fail) to warn the world about a planet-killing comet that’s hurtling toward Earth. From the beginning, the scientists’ efforts are marked by futility, encapsulated in an early scene in which Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) are brought to the White House to debrief President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) on the impending extinction-level event.
SOCIETY
PLANetizen

Fighting Climate Change in the Kitchen

As cities in California and around the country enact restrictions on natural gas in an effort to reduce emissions and fight climate change, cooks are—sometimes reluctantly—looking to electric appliances to replicate the traditional stove. But the transition isn't easy. As Evan Halper writes,. Swapping a gas clothes dryer,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

It's Possible to Be Concerned About Climate Change and Also Hate "Don't Look Up"

Now that it’s been out for a few weeks, critics and audiences have had time to form a consensus about director Adam McKay’s climate change allegory Don’t Look Up, and it’s pretty bleak. The star-studded satire — in which a pair of astronomers discover a deadly comet headed on a collision course with Earth and are shocked by the general public’s indifference to their impending doom — currently has just a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.
ENVIRONMENT
warwickadvertiser.com

Birds challenged by climate change

The types of birds coming through your neighborhood are probably changing, and so is the timing of their migrations. Birdwatchers noticing these differences are on the front line in figuring out how climate change and more severe weather events are putting stress on bird populations. ``Birders have to be much...
californiaglobe.com

Californians Composting For Climate Change

California’s new mandatory composting law just took effect January 1, 2022. Yes, this is another mandatory climate change law, born out of California’s AB 32, the 2006 California Global Warming Solutions Act, which was born out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s claims that “global warming pollutants have risen to levels unseen in the past 800,000 years.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
alive.com

Cultivating a Climate Change Remedy

When Ashley Walsh was faced with invasive surgery to cure a condition that prevented her from digesting most foods, she did what most people wouldn’t. She ate more. She just ate differently to avoid the operating room. That included adopting an organic lifestyle, using food and supplements produced with planet-healthy values to heal her gastroparesis, a disease that paralyzes the stomach and hinders the movement of food through the digestive tract. The change in diet didn’t just cure what ailed her by sparing a procedure to remove her stomach and replace it with feeding tubes. It eventually set her on a new career path that can help heal the planet and other people too.
LONG POND, PA
studyfinds.org

Woolly mammoths went extinct because of climate change, not human hunters

CAMBRIDGE, England — The woolly mammoth’s demise has been debated for centuries, with prehistoric hunters as the main suspects. However, according to new research, the giant herbivore met its end due to climate change, not humans. Scientists say that global warming happened so fast at the time that...
WILDLIFE
Mother Jones

If You Think “Don’t Look Up” Is Just an Allegory About Climate Change, You’re Missing Something

SCIENCE
vineyardgazette.com

The Tragic Consequences of Climate Change

In terms of climate change, 2021 was a chaotic and destructive year with almost constant record-breaking extreme weather events. The heat wave in western Canada last summer exceeded what models predicted as possible this soon. It was 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit in Lytton, British Columbia, on June 29. Over the next few days the town burned to the ground in a wildfire. Wildfires across the globe, spurred by the higher temperatures, pumped 146 per cent more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2021 than the emissions from all the European Union countries combined. Torrential rain events flooded more parts of the world than ever. In some places, more rain fell in just a few days than normally falls in an entire year. Massachusetts saw its wettest July ever — by a lot. We just witnessed horrific tornados rip across Kentucky and other states, leaving 165 miles of debris and devastation. These new levels of extreme weather have been made possible by the destabilizing effect the burning of fossil fuels has had on our atmosphere.
WEST TISBURY, MA
ABC News

2021 Notebook: Climate change, weather crises and what next

THE BACKGROUND: Melting glaciers, deadly floods in Germany, record high summer temperatures in generally mild Oregon, more urgent pleas for help from Pacific island nations. With growing urgency, the effects of climate change were felt around the world in 2021. A United Nations climate conference in Glascow, Scotland, in November...
ENVIRONMENT
wmfe.org

What climate change means for Florida strawberry farmers

Vance Whitaker grows strawberries for a living, but he’s not a farmer. He’s an associate professor of plant breeding at the University of Florida IFAS extension service in Wimauma. When it comes to temperature changes, he says strawberries are resilient. “We have so much temperature variability within a...
FLORIDA STATE
In Homeland Security

A Conversation about Climate Change (and What to Do at the Local Level)

Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages and. Dr. Kristin Drexler, Faculty Member, School of STEM. Climate change is a global crisis that requires local, national and international solutions. In this episode, Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to APU science professor Dr. Kristin Drexler about various ways to address climate change. Learn about international efforts like the UN Climate Conference, COP26, which encourages nations to implement measures to reduce pollution and other contributing factors to climate change. Also learn the ways that individuals can reduce their consumption and waste to help better care for the environment.
AGRICULTURE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Climate change is upping the height of Earth’s lower atmosphere

Global temperatures are rising and so, it seems, is the lowest part of the sky. Weather balloons collect a range of measurements as they ascend into the sky. Those in the Northern Hemisphere show that the upper boundary of the troposphere — the slice of sky closest to the ground — has been climbing. Over the past 40 years, it’s moved steadily upward. Its rate of climb has been some 50 to 60 meters (165 to 200 feet) per decade.
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

(AP) — The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These […]
ENVIRONMENT

