In Our Opinion: A new year is a time to look ahead

A Canadian political science professor has warned that the US could be under a right-wing dictatorship by the end of the decade. Thomas Homer-Dixon, who is the founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University, British Columbia, also urged his own country to safeguard itself against the “collapse of American Democracy.”Mr Homer-Dixon wrote in the Globe and Mail: “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”Much of the professor’s hypothesis centres around the idea of former...
