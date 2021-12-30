ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Our Opinion: A new year is a time to look ahead

Daily Star
 5 days ago

“I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.” —Thomas Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson had good reason to look to the future, living as he did at a time of momentous change in the political, technical and social fabric of the world. As...

Daily Star

In Your Opinion: Tariffs, not slavery, motivation behind South's succession

In his Nov. 9 letter, is George Drexler accused me of plagiarizing particular words of those defending the position of slavery being of little cause of either secession or northern aggression, or by my simply agreeing with that point of view?. Mr. Drexler first argues his position by pointing out...
Smithonian

How to Look Ahead With Hope for Our Planet in 2022 and Beyond

To help combat the often overwhelming anxiety induced by the constant badgering doom and gloom, here are a few strategies and resources for heading into 2022 with a more optimistic outlook for the Earth and a sense of community from our fellow conservation-minded citizens. I hope these ideas help you begin the new year with a resolution to see a better future for our planet.
The Independent

US could fall to a right-wing dictatorship by 2030, expert predicts

A Canadian political science professor has warned that the US could be under a right-wing dictatorship by the end of the decade. Thomas Homer-Dixon, who is the founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University, British Columbia, also urged his own country to safeguard itself against the “collapse of American Democracy.”Mr Homer-Dixon wrote in the Globe and Mail: “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”Much of the professor’s hypothesis centres around the idea of former...
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Time to toss our two-party system

William Allen: 'Try to imagine a party-free government at the federal level.'Every American alive today was born into the two-party political system. By the time any of us were born, these two private lobbying corporations had inserted themselves into every aspect of our representative democracy. Over the decades, they have perverted one constitutional provision after another to facilitate the demands of their special interests. One of the more onerous perversions was the creation of the political party ticket wherein the two highest offices in the land, president and vice president, were essentially inextricably locked together to ensure continued same-party control...
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
Washington Post

‘A woman is a woman, a man is a man’: Putin compares gender nonconformity to the coronavirus pandemic

During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
Salon

With fascism coming, America responds: LOL who cares? Let's Netflix and chill

In America (and around the world) the year 2021 was one of great sadness and frustration. By many indications, 2022 may be even worse. America's democracy crisis continues to escalate. The alarm is blaring but the American people, for the most part, continue to ignore it. Last Jan. 6, Donald Trump and his regime attempted a coup with the goal of nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and, in effect, ending American democracy. In many respects, Trump's coup attempt was atypical, if not wholly unique.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows

In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American Democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College toll. In other words, those GOP lawmakers refuse to recognize the will of the people. Which means they no longer recognize democracy.
NPR

6 in 10 Americans say U.S. democracy is in crisis as the 'Big Lie' takes root

Americans are deeply pessimistic about the future of our democracy. As we approach the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe U.S. democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing. NPR's Joel Rose joins us now. Joel, a bit of a startling finding. Is this different for Republicans or Democrats?
U.S. POLITICS

