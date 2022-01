Roger is a former entrepreneur who is now a general partner at Battery Ventures focusing on consumer-marketplace and software companies. In my previous articles, I’ve explored the transformative effects of the blockchain and the rise of social tokens. Non-fungible tokens are the next logical step in Web 3.0’s evolution, allowing unique ownership of digital assets. They have become a multibillion-dollar asset class with interest from institutions and individuals.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO