COLUMBUS, Ohio — Master Teague III always seemed to get more criticism for what he was not and not enough credit for what he was. He was not a dynamic open-field runner like some of the great running backs in Ohio State football history. He was, however, a productive backup for three seasons and, for much of the 2020 season when the Buckeyes had no other option, a productive starter as well.

