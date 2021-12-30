ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A List of 2021’s Most Popular Tiktok Trends

By Middays with Drew
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HPt4_0dYymcae00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

TikTok was arguably the most popular social media app of the year.  And one outlet made a list of some of the most popular trends on the platform.  They include “Tell Me Without Telling Me” videos, videos about things living rent-free in people’s heads, Thrift Hack videos, organizational videos, life-hack videos, the Crate Challenge videos, Buss It videos, and Silhouette Challenge videos.  It was a breakout year for some music artists who use the platform as well, including MIX 107.9 artist Jack Rutter (a.k.a. Ritt Momney ). His cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s Put Your Records On ” went viral on TikTok. What TikTok videos in 2021 were the most entertaining? The most annoying?

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

World's most popular social network revealed

Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok became the most visited website in the world this year, according to data from the American cybersecurity company Cloudflare, which monitors internet traffic. According to data compiled by the firm, TikTok dethroned Google (including all of its services such as Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: PhocusWire's most popular interviews 2021

In-person events returned for PhocusWire this year at our sister brand Phocuswright's annual conference. But we still spent a lot of time in the remaining 51 weeks of the year conducting interviews over Zoom - inevitably. The launch of the monthly PhocusWire Pulse events meant that we were able to...
TV & VIDEOS
Wrcbtv.com

2021's weirdest TikTok beauty trends

(CNN) -- Another year of masks, "Zoom" face and excessive screen time appears to have knocked the beauty industry off its axis. In 2021, TikTok -- the video platform with a track record of catapulting cosmetics to such success that they remain sold out for weeks -- was awash with weird, wonderful and downright strange skin care hacks and beauty tips.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ourcommunitynow.com

TikTok Dethrones Google, Facebook as Most Popular Website of the Year

According to new data from Cloudfare, a web security and performance company, TikTok was 2021's most popular website. But are we that surprised? Not at all. Last year, TikTok only ranked No. 7 on Cloudfare's list. The video platform jumped all the way to the No. 1 spot for 2021, beating out Google and Facebook—both of which were the top 2 spots in 2020, respectively.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Sopa Images#Crate Challenge#Silhouette Challenge
morningbrew.com

Retail Brew’s most popular stories of 2021

We published a whole lot of stories this year. We hope you were into all of them, but these were the ones Retail Brew readers were really into. Check out our most popular pieces of 2021 below:. In some on-the-ground reporting, we stepped inside Jokr’s Williamsburg hub this summer to...
RETAIL
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin #1 on Social Media’s Top 10 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies List

There was no surprises at the top when GlobalData released the top 10 cryptocurrencies for 2021 in terms of how many social media conversations they generated through the year, up to Dec. 9. Twitter and Reddit feeds were monitored. Bitcoin generated close to 900,000 discussions to take top spot. The...
MARKETS
Chattanooga Daily News

Famous clothing store closes after employee revealed on her social media account that customer found hoodies crawling with bugs and the store wasn’t doing enough about it

According to reports, a clothing store in New York City is reportedly closed after an employee revealed on Twitter that a customer had found clothing crawling with bugs. The woman also complained that the location wasn’t doing enough about it. The unidentified woman, who reportedly works at the H&M...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
justjaredjr.com

The Most Popular Holiday Movies Set In Each State Revealed - See the List!

Vudu and Fandango have done some research and found out what the most popular movies in each of the 50 United States are!. After surveying thousands of movie fans, Vudu, which is the on-demand streaming service from Fandango, has discovered which holiday-themed movie is the most popular, based on each state that the film is set in.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
MIX 107.9

Kim Kardashian Passed the Baby Bar Exam

Forget about all that divorce talk, Kim Kardashian has just inched closer to becoming an attorney. After the fourth try, Kim has announced that she passed the baby bar exam. “OMFG, I PASSES THE BABY BAR EXAM,” Kim happily said on her Instagram page. “I know my dad would be so proud.” She went on […]
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Indian Bollywood Actress Wins Miss Universe 2021

We have a new Miss Universe and her name is Harnaaz Sandhu. Her win marked the end of a controversial pageant that saw host Steve Harvey catch backlash for asking Sandu to make animal noises in earlier rounds and took place this year in Southern Israel. “I believed in myself and that’s why I’m standing […]
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Elon Musk Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year

Elon Musk has another accomplishment to add to his resume – he’s been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021. It’s been a big year for Musk and his companies Tesla and SpaceX. Tesla’s rising stock price made Musk the wealthiest human on Earth on paper, while SpaceX successfully launched the first-ever orbital […]
ECONOMY
Indy100

32 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
MIX 107.9

Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes the Biggest Movie of the Year

As expected, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to dominate the box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history and the film has raked in over $1 Billion worldwide. The movie brought in a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million over the Christmas holiday. Spider-Man: […]
MOVIES
MIX 107.9

‘Squid Game’ Creator Talking About Season 3

During a recent interview, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he’s already talking with Netflix about a possible third season. “The focus of the second season will be the story of Seong Gi Hun unraveling the mysteries of the organization behind the game,” said Hwang. It’s to be noted that a deal between Hwang […]
TV SERIES
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
415
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy