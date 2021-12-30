A List of 2021’s Most Popular Tiktok Trends
TikTok was arguably the most popular social media app of the year. And one outlet made a list of some of the most popular trends on the platform. They include “Tell Me Without Telling Me” videos, videos about things living rent-free in people’s heads, Thrift Hack videos, organizational videos, life-hack videos, the Crate Challenge videos, Buss It videos, and Silhouette Challenge videos. It was a breakout year for some music artists who use the platform as well, including MIX 107.9 artist Jack Rutter (a.k.a. Ritt Momney ). His cover of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “ Put Your Records On ” went viral on TikTok. What TikTok videos in 2021 were the most entertaining? The most annoying?
Comments / 0