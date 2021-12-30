Which DXP is most likely to elevate your digital strategy?

Simon Schnieders, Founder of the UK’s largest SEO agency Blue Array, discusses why there’s no room for cowboys in tomorrow’s SEO industry. Simon Schnieders: There’s SEO. Then there’s SEO the Blue Array way. I think where Blue Array really stands out when it comes to standards, is the introduction of our ‘north star goals’. This methodology starts to align SEO as more of a performance-based marketing channel, rather than a ‘whistle and a prayer’. Previously, when you described SEO, you would hear that there were never any guarantees. While that’s still true today, we can get scarily close to where we might be with both traffic and conversions for clients. We talk about some of the methods to achieve this in our Blue Array SEO Academy where we’ve open-sourced the ‘Blue Array Way’.

