After 25 years as president and CEO, Michael Vitch is stepping away from Compu-Mail LLC, a direct marketing production company on Grand Island. Vitch, who’s worked in the industry for 40 years, founded Compu-Mail in 1997 with his partner, Charles DeWald, who will remain chairman. Last week, Vitch announced that he had sold his half of the company shares to four executives in the company.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO