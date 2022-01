When Charles Hyatt started his art supplies business in 1959, it was a lean operation with one or two workers. As Hyatt’s Graphic Supply Co., Inc., also known as Hyatt’s – All Things Creative, expanded offerings over the decades, the team has grown. The third-generation family business, at 1941 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, now has about 60 employees, said Seth Martin, general manager.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO