ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Improving diet before and during pregnancy can reduce childhood obesity – study

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LQ1L_0dYyjObd00

Helping women to eat healthily before and during pregnancy would reduce the risk of obesity for their children, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Southampton found children aged eight or nine were more likely to be obese if their mother had a poor diet during pregnancy and before.

The research, published in the International Journal of Obesity analysed data on the diets of 2,963 mother-child pairs who were part of the UK Southampton Women’s Survey – a long-running study that tracks the health of mothers and their children.

Mothers who were younger, had attained fewer academic qualifications, smoked and had a higher body mass index (BMI) before pregnancy were more likely to be ranked in a worse diet quality group with their child.

When the children were eight or nine, the researchers assessed the amount of fat tissue in their bodies using a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan.

They also calculated the child’s BMI, adjusting this to account for their age and sex.

The results showed that if a mother-child pair was in a lower diet quality group, this was associated with the child having a higher DXA percentage body fat and BMI at age eight or nine.

Dr Sarah Crozier, associate professor of statistical epidemiology, said: “Childhood obesity is a significant and growing issue in the UK, causing long-lasting health problems that extend well into adulthood.

“This research shows the importance of intervening at the earliest possible stage in a child’s life, in pregnancy or even before conception, to enable us to tackle it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Armed drones attack on Iraqi military base foiled

Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing US troops in western Anbar province have been destroyed, officials said. It is the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 US air strike that killed a top Iranian general near Baghdad airport. On Monday, two armed...
MILITARY
earth.com

Healthy diet during early pregnancy reduces gestational diabetes risk

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a common complication of pregnancy, with an estimated 17 percent of pregnant women worldwide developing this condition. It is characterized by high blood sugar levels and may affect the health of the baby and increase the mother’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Obesity#Fat People#Diets#Dxa
charlottenews.net

Choline during pregnancy impacts children's sustained attention: Study

Washington [US], January 4 (ANI): Seven-year-old children performed better on a challenging task requiring sustained attention if their mothers consumed twice the recommended amount of choline during their pregnancy, a new Cornell study has found. The findings were published in the Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Immune system can detect disease during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a challenge for the mother's immune system from the outset. Half of the genes in the fetus are foreign to her body. The immune system has to strike a balance between tolerating the fetus and protecting the mother and fetus from infections. Throughout the pregnancy, an immunological balance takes place between mother and child.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Swollen Feet During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time of many changes while waiting for your new baby to arrive. One change many people experience is swollen ankles and feet. Feet swelling during pregnancy is common because your body is undergoing hormonal changes and is producing extra blood. The amount of swelling you experience will...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
sdvoice.info

Improve pregnancy care, and parents’ finances will improve too, a paper suggests

Researchers recommend investments not just in prenatal and postpartum care, but also housing needs, home visits and endowments for newborns from low-income families. Health disparities for people who give birth affect more than physical well-being: Pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum complications can further drive economic gaps for groups that already experience disproportionate financial hardship, researchers of a new paper found.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too.On Thursday, 23 December, researchers behind the ZOE Covid study warned that those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy