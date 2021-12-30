🏀 WSU-ECU Game Postponed

WICHITA, Kan.— New Year's Day is the time for turning over a new leaf, and Memphis did exactly that Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience on CBS. After scuffling through the month of December, the Tigers (7-5, 1-1 AAC) looked the part of a preseason top-10 team in handing host Wichita State its most lopsided home loss in the 18 seasons since Charles Koch Arena's renovation, 82-64. Josh Minott scored 15 points off the bench for Memphis, which used a 20-2 run to turn a six-point lead near the 4:00-mark of the first half into a 24-point cushion with 16:36 to play in the game.
