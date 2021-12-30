ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

🏀 WSU-ECU Game Postponed

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The American Athletic Conference has postponed Wednesday evening's men's basketball matchup between Wichita State and East Carolina due to health and safety protocols within the ECU program. The...

🏀 Kansas opens Big 12 play at Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 6/6 Kansas (11-1) opens up Big 12 play at Oklahoma State (7-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Tip from Gallagher-Iba Arena is set for 8 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Kansas has won seven consecutive games after its 76-67 win versus...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Cold-Shooting Shockers Fall to Memphis

WICHITA, Kan.— New Year's Day is the time for turning over a new leaf, and Memphis did exactly that Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience on CBS. After scuffling through the month of December, the Tigers (7-5, 1-1 AAC) looked the part of a preseason top-10 team in handing host Wichita State its most lopsided home loss in the 18 seasons since Charles Koch Arena's renovation, 82-64. Josh Minott scored 15 points off the bench for Memphis, which used a 20-2 run to turn a six-point lead near the 4:00-mark of the first half into a 24-point cushion with 16:36 to play in the game.
NBA
Hutch Post

Thompson to lead Kansas State against LSU in Texas Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State is back in the bowl scene after a one-year hiatus as the Wildcats were rewarded for their seven-win regular season with their 23rd bowl berth all-time and will take on LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game can be heard locally on My 93-1, KHMY in Hutchinson.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75. Murray made 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Filip Rebraca had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Joe Toussaint added nine points, nine assists and three steals. Murray gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run midway through the second half. Toussaint added a 3 and Murray hit another from behind the arc before Tony Perkins made two free throws to cap the spurt and make it 68-58 with 5:22 remaining. Eric Ayala led the Terrapins (8-5, 0-2) with 19 points.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Sunday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4. Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis in the Winter Classic. The faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees. This was the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played below zero. David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues. Kirill Kaprizov scored and had two assists for Minnesota. Wild goalie Cam Talbot left trailing 6-2 after two periods with a lower-body injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏈 Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record and NFL rookie record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champs. Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak was snapped and it fell behind Tennessee for the top seed in the AFC.
NFL
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs' eight-game winning streak is over and they've lost the pole position in the AFC playoff race with their 34-31 loss at Cincinnati. The Tennessee Titans are now the top seed heading into Week 18. The Titans ended Miami's seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 win Sunday.
NFL
Hutchinson, KS
