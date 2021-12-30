A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of southwest Iowa from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Southwest Iowa counties currently in the watch include Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Madison, Adams, Union, Taylor, Ringgold, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page.

The National Weather Service says a significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of southern Iowa will impact the area New Year`s Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected all of Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. Snowfall totals on the northern edge of the watch will be less with ranges of 3 to 5 inches possible. Areas in southern Iowa near the Iowa/Missouri border have the potential of seeing in excess of 6 to 8 inches of snow.

If you have travel plans, closely monitor later forecasts and make alterations or cancellations as needed. If you must travel, keep a winter travel safety kit in your vehicle in case of an emergency.