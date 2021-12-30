GCH officials are still talking with other providers

Geary Community Hospital is preparing to close the Intensive Care Unit, no later than Feb. 1. LJ Baker, Director of HR & External Relations, said due to a national COVID-19 exacerbated nursing shortage, as well as fiscal situations beyond control of the Hospital, they can no longer effectively operate an Intensive Care Unit. To ensure safe and quality care for patients currently in the ICU, it is the intent of GCH to conduct a deliberate and phased transition of closing the unit. In the interim they are coordinating with multiple hospitals in the state and region to identify beds and facilitate required treatment for patients.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO