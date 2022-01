With much adieu, fanfare and accolades, enter Leos. Been waiting patiently for some stage time?! Well, now is a great moment to take back any limelight you may have lent out to others, loving Lions! But purring loudly gets the best attention; not the pouncing on people with your claws out and scratching up the furniture, no matter how playful you think you can be. Toward the end of the month, you should be ready to go back out and roar with more authority. Shine on Leos, shine on!

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO