As soon as the first New Year's Eve invite arrives, you’re prepped and ready for the fun to begin. You’ve had your eye on a gorgeous sparkly dress, and of course, the perfect pair of heels to match. There’s just something about hanging with your loved ones, toasting champagne, and having an excuse to glam it up that makes you want to celebrate all night long. And luckily, that’s what this night is all about. Although, before the party even begins, you and your squad need to snap a selfie while you’re getting ready and post it with one of these clever captions for New Year's Eve.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO