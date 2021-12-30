ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dancing differently with Noah and Ava

By Abby Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Robbins’ adoption story published one year ago today. Splashed across the first edition of goodness was then-5-year-old Noah with his blaze-red hair, his adoptive parents’ shining smiles and the Row House Cinemas marquee that read “Happy Adoption Day, Noah.” It was the culmination of a four-year adoption journey for the...

www.post-gazette.com

moline.il.us

Sweetheart Dance

The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments are inviting all parent/child couples (grandparents, aunts, uncles, older siblings etc.) to an evening of fun during a Sweetheart Dance (formerly known as Dad Daughter Date Night) at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center! Participants will enjoy music, dancing, and snacks (no dinner) along with a photo booth and other fun activities!
MOLINE, IL
blackchronicle.com

Ava-Leigh Wright Competing On ‘Kids Baking Championship’

Gather ’round and grab your aprons because a family-friendly show centered around young confectionary connoisseurs is back!. Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” premieres tonight, Monday, December 27th at 8 p.m on Food Network and discovery+, and it’s once again showing hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcoming a dozen bubbly bakers to the Kids Baking Championship.
ATLANTA, GA
lutheranmuseum.com

Dancing with the Best

Charles William Best was born on January 3, 1855, so if he was still alive today, he would have to blow out 167 candles on his birthday cake. Charles was the son of William and Louisa (Lowes) Best. We do not have much in our German Family Tree on the Best family. It is a family that was part of the Arnsberg church when it was in existence. In the Arnsberg binder that we have, we find some information on the Best’s. First, here is some data on Charles’s parents. This is where we find that this Best family arrived in America in 1850.
beverlypress.com

Dance films

The Dance Camera West Film Festival returns from Thursday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. at Theatre Raymond Kabbaz. Enjoy an exclusive set of international dance films that connects cultures. Each film focuses on different disciplines of dance, choreography and cinematography, or all three together. Artist conversations, and wine and cheese tastings at intermission are included. Daily general admission is $15; $30 for the entire festival. 10361 W. Pico Blvd. (310)286-0553, trkdcwintldance.eventive.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Brag Book: Ava Mickens

This week we’re bragging about Ava Mickens: A 9-year-old student at Scotch Elementary School who is passionate about her education and community service. See her special Brag Book shoutout above. To nominate a teacher for Brag Book, go here. To nominate a student for Brag Book, go here. For...
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Tyler Scott

Family: My wife is Aleetra Scott. We have two kids, Aylee and Brynlee. Career: I am sales/operations director of T. Scott Roofing, Inc. Greatest career accomplishment: Continuing the legacy that my grandpa started 50 years ago. How I got involved in this career: I am third generation in this business.
Courier News

Anniversary: Nick and Kaitlyn Howard 4 Year Anniversary

Nick and Kaitlyn (Ferguson) Howard are celebrating their four year anniversary on Saturday, Jan 1. Their children are Reese, Vincent and Bowser Howard and Makynlie, Ivy, Mersadez and Aurora Howard. “As Another year passes, time keeps moving forward, seasons change, new chapters begin in people’s lives. This year will be...
theroanoker.com

Care to Dance?

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Dance, that celebration of the human soul, is coming back into our lives and, boy, is it welcome!. The steps are tiny, measured, hesitant and rhythmic. They are dance steps...
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Darlene Slaton from 1000-Lb Sisters?

1000-Lb Sisters season 3 is well underway, with all the latest on the Slaton sisters our hearts can take. The TLC show revolves around Tammy and Amy, two sisters from Kentucky on their journey to get surgery for their weight loss. Whilst Amy has succeeded in hers, Tammy still seems to be struggling.
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opens Up About Ellen Corby Being a Mentor On the Set

Ellen Corby played Esther, the loving grandmother of the Walton family. However, before she signed up for The Waltons, Corby held several film and television roles. She didn’t get lead roles, but she was in movies like Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, It’s a Wonderful Life and many more. So, by the time she joined the cast of the hit show, she was an experienced actress. At the same time, she was in her sixties when she joined the cast. As a result, she had a lifetime of advice to share with the young actors on the series. Judy Norton, for example, remembers her as a mentor.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
peakofohio.com

Lois S. King

Lois S. King, age 78, of Urbana, passed away December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 9, 1943, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Cleo and Mary (Sauble) Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother: Howard Miller; sister-in-law: Nancy...
WSJM

Dale Avery

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Review

Olivia Colman gives a gripping, multi-layered performance as an enigmatic middle-aged woman, who seems haunted by her past, in the tense drama THE LOST DAUGHTER. THE LOST DAUGHTER is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her decision to cast Colman proves to be a brilliant one, as Colman’s remarkable performance makes the film.
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

Talk about kicking off the New Year with a stunner: The January 3rd episode of General Hospital ended with Laura throwing open the door to find Tracy Quartermaine standing there. And happy as we were to see portrayer Jane Elliot, the bombshell Tracy dropped was a stunner. “It’s Luke,” she...
