Aerospace & Defense

JetBlue cuts hundreds of flights through mid-January, expecting more omicron sick calls

By Leslie Josephs, @lesliejosephs
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue will cut about 1,280 flights from Dec. 30 through Jan. 13. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve due to bad weather and a wave of Covid-19 among flight crews. JetBlue said the schedule cuts will help avoid last-minute cancellations. JetBlue Airways is cutting more than...

www.cnbc.com

#Omicron#Skywest Airlines#Flight Attendants#Covid#Jetblue Airways#Delta Air Lines#Cnbc#Flightaware#Skywest#Cdc
CBS DFW

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Snowstorm Cancels Hundreds Of Flights On Busy Travel Day, Travelers Stranded At BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday travel season may be wrapping up, but the travel troubles are far from over at airports across the country, including BWI.  Wintry weather combined with the impacts of COVID-19 continues to frustrate travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed Monday. “It’s a very ugly mess,” said Sheryl Silveramore. “We’re just kind of stuck here,” said Amanda Singleton. Travelers at BWI were left stranded and frustrated Monday.  “Since Sunday I’ve been here and I’m not going to leave until tomorrow,” said Anthony Mackey.  This latest round of cancellations comes as a winter storm moves through Maryland Monday morning,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Post

How Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?

How safe is it to fly in the age of Covid-19? The question has been the subject of debate for almost two years. The airline industry has argued that the risk to passengers is very low; independent researchers have tended to say that it’s not high, while stipulating that it’s impossible to assess with real accuracy. Whatever the odds of getting infected by the coronavirus on a plane, they’ve grown worse with the spread of the omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
sweetwaternow.com

United Airline Cancels Flights at RKS Due to Crew Shortages

ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Travel + Leisure

Thousands of Flights Canceled Across U.S. Due to Omicron, Inclement Weather

American travelers were left scrambling this weekend as an overwhelming amount of flight delays and cancellations continued throughout the country, leading into Monday. More than 2,700 flights were canceled on Sunday within, into, or departing the United States, affecting several major carriers, including Southwest, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Delta Air Lines, according to FlightAware, which tracks cancellations. Around the globe, the cancellations extended to more than 4,400 flights.
WEATHER
CBS News

More than 2,500 flights canceled for second day in a row

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware. That followed Saturday's...
LIFESTYLE

