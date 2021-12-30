ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Important Tech Trends for 2022 and Beyond

prodevs.io
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom how we communicate to how we view work, a lot has changed in the previous two years. Due to the pandemic’s hastened embrace of digital technologies, there has been a rise in the use of connected technology and automation to streamline operations, resulting in increased speed, less waste, and a...

blog.prodevs.io

moneyandmarkets.com

Beyond 2022: Invest in 5 Mega Trends for Multiyear Profits

When it comes to finding the trends of tomorrow, you need to think big. Don’t think about what’s going to happen in the next week … or month … or even the next year. What happens in 2022 is not going to make or break your financial situation.
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Tech trends: Use of digital twins on the rise

Global spending on industrial digital twin technology will reach $4.6 billion next year and is set to climb to $33.9 billion in 2030, according to data from ABI Research, released today. The New York-based technology research firm identifies 35 trends that will influence the technology market in 2022, along with 35 trends that won’t, in its latest white paper, “70 Technology Trends that Will–and Will Not–Shape 2022.” The use of digital twins in manufacturing and industrial applications is at the top of the “will” list, due largely to steady growth and development in the market over the past few years, according to researchers. “ … digital twins are not a technology, but a composition of solutions aimed at bridging the physical and digital worlds, from design through simulation, manufacturing, assembly, and after-sales service and support,” according to the research. “Over the last few years, digital twins have grown from a concept to become mainstream with the help of IIoT [industrial internet of things] dashboards and near-real-time reporting. This level of maturity has been accompanied by new thought constructs, such as the use and implementation of AI [artificial intelligence] at scale, changing requirements like the need for model libraries and standards bodies, and soon, the emergence of digital twin marketplaces that enable Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other third parties to build relevant tools for the ecosystem.” Among the technologies not quite ready to change the industrial market next year: 5G on the production line. This is largely because standards work is still being done to advance adoption and use of the technology, and the device ecosystem as well as implementation and management functions still lag. “There is also a question of relevance: two-thirds of manufacturers employ fewer than 20 people. In its current form, working with and trialing 5G in manufacturing favors large companies/factories with the R&D capital to test and learn,” according to the research. “These larger companies and locations have started to evaluate the cost and benefits of different deployment scenarios (a key progression); however, 5G will not be relied upon for production-critical applications at scale until 2024.” More information is available at the ABI website.
TECHNOLOGY
Albany Business Review

Venture capital, acquisitions, semiconductors: 3 tech trends to watch in 2022

Compared to 2020, a year of standstill for many companies, 2021 has been a year full of deals and plans in the Capital Region tech and startup industry. That’s thanks in part to shifting demands for certain technologies and changes in the way business is done. Those changes have proven beneficial for a lot of companies and initiatives in the region, and there may be more of that to come in 2022.
MARKETS
News4Jax.com

Check out these hot tech trends for 2022

We use it to communicate, work, even shop! Technology is a part of life, and it’s improving every day. Each new year, technology seems to amaze us more than the last. So, what are the newest and biggest tech trends that will impact Americans in 2022?. Innovative tech inventions...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

Telenor: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition of society in 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (Fornebu, 3 January 2022) As the climate change alarm bells get louder, technology and digitalisation will come to our aid in 2022, predicts Telenor Research in its latest Tech Trends report. Green clouds, a battle for optimisation, and climate enlightenment through digital micro degrees and greenfluencers are some of the trends that will deliver a more sustainable future.
CELL PHONES
trust.org

Metaverse to crypto: Five tech trends to watch out for in 2022

LONDON, Jan 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From tackling the coronavirus pandemic to working remotely and communicating with loved ones, digital tools, platforms and policies increasingly affect how we live our lives. Here are five tech trends to look out for in 2022. CRYPTOCURRENCIES. Cryptocurrencies are shifting from the fringes...
MARKETS
Times Union

4 Trends that Will Reshape the Small Business Landscape in 2022 and Beyond

We all know that in the past two years, the only constant for small business owners has been change. Thousands of businesses changed their business model at the onset of the pandemic, introducing new products or services and embracing new channels to reach their customers. Thousands more launched new businesses altogether, spotting untapped opportunities in our collective “new normal.”
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
hrexecutive.com

The 5 biggest HR tech trends coming your way this year

From adopting gig economy best practices to expanding the use of AI, here are the top 5 HR tech trends to look out for in 2022. As we approach the end of the first full calendar year of living and working in a global pandemic, it’s clear HR leaders will need to adopt technology in new ways to face continuing challenges with hybrid work, vaccine mandates and the Great Resignation.
TECHNOLOGY
crunchbase.com

Beyond COVID: Biotech And Health Care Trends To Watch In 2022

Health care and biotech has always been a hot industry in the startup and technology worlds, even before a deadly virus pushed investment into the sector to even taller heights. But it’s not just COVID-19 driving industry interest, investors and startup tech companies say. A series of recent technological...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
9&10 News

Living Right: Tech Trends for 2022

Each year new technology seems to amaze us more than the last. So what are the newest and biggest tech trends that will impact Americans in 2022. We hear the list in today’s Living Right.
TECHNOLOGY
MONTCO.Today

Philly Tech Trends: 5 New Zoom Features You Should Be Using

If you have been working from home since the start of the pandemic then you probably feel like you have a pretty good handle on how Zoom works. But it is possible you fell into a comfortable routine with Zoom and didn’t notice or didn’t experiment with new features they have been introducing.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

The biggest tech trends of 2022, according to over 40 experts

“Big things have small beginnings.” That line from Lawrence of Arabia may be a good way of characterizing the coming year in tech. Tech that will be very important to the future will begin graduating from R&D labs and enter the marketplace. More self-driving automobiles will traverse the roadways. Augmented reality glasses may even start showing up in public. The U.S. government is likely to begin regulating Big Tech in such areas as antitrust and privacy. The industry will continue talking about, and in some cases even building for, the metaverse. And some of the foundational technologies underpinning Web3 may begin to take hold.
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

These Health-Tech Deals Highlight a Big Private Investing Trend

Launched in February 2005, Google Maps is now used by more than 1 billion people every month. There isn’t another mapping service that even comes close to Google Maps’ dominance. So how did it get there?. Saying that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google’s parent company, has some control of...
BUSINESS
CBS News

CNET's Ackerman on the products and trends that will define tech in 2022

With 2021 almost in the books, we're looking ahead to the year to come in our new series "What's New in '22." In the first installment, CNET's Dan Ackerman joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the big tech trends and products of 2022, including big leaps in augmented and virtual reality devices.
TECHNOLOGY
T3.com

2022 trends: what's coming next for your favourite outdoor tech?

The main issue in the world of outdoor tech this past year has not just been the excitement of products themselves, but maintaining a sufficient amount of stock in the supply chain, as well as having all the component parts in the right place at the right time to construct the devices in the first place. Even the world’s biggest e-tailer has more often than not displayed the message 'stock expected soon'.
ELECTRONICS
The 74

The Next Big Thing in Education Technology for 2022 — and Beyond

The spotlight was bright on education technology during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but the technology’s value didn’t come into focus for every teacher, experts say. Now, with that perspective, school districts and teachers are taking a new look at ed tech, opening a new future for tech in classrooms.  “People seem […]
EDUCATION

