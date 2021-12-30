Columbus moves up 10 spots in national ranking of beer cities

Columbus, Ohio – At the end of year company meeting, The Waterworks announced that the company, including the newly acquired Atherton Plumbing in Dayton, will be paying 100% of employee health insurance premiums, effective January 1st, 2022. The announcement proceeds the company’s unveiling of a fresh look and brand positioning for continued expansion and growth throughout Ohio and the Midwest. “We are a forward-thinking company that continues to identify unique ways to support our employees and their families as well as attract top talent in our markets. That is always our top-of-mind goal,” said David Specht, President. “We believe that taking care of our employees is central to running a good business. In addition, by providing a benefit unparalleled in our industry, it will help us to retain and attract the talent necessary to support our future goals for growth.” At a time when the average family healthcare premium has increased 47% over the past decade, The Waterworks employees celebrated the surprise announcement. The offering covers 100% of an employee’s healthcare premium who are on the company’s healthcare plan, and 75% of the employee’s dependents’ premiums. The Waterworks currently has 192 employees in their Columbus Grove City and Dayton offices. About The Waterworks: Headquartered in Columbus, The Waterworks is Ohio’s leading plumbing, drain and HVAC service provider. The company serves residential, commercial, and municipal sectors in Franklin and Delaware counties — as well as Dayton’s Greater Miami Valley via Atherton Plumbing, A Waterworks Company — and has over 150 specialists with a dedicated fleet of service vehicles. For more information, visit thewaterworks.com or call 614-232-2222 in Columbus and 937-434-4443 in Dayton.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO