Columbus, OH

Columbus moves up 10 spots in national ranking of beer cities

By Mark Somerson
 5 days ago
Columbus is moving up among the "best cities for beer drinkers" in the United States, according to a new national ranking. SmartAsset, a financial technology and analytics company, ranks Ohio's capital city No. 17 in its latest list of the 50 best cities for craft beer drinkers. That’s a gain of...

