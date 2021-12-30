Morning fog Thursday and Friday with warm weather to end the year
WINKNEWS.com
5 days ago
Dense Fog Advisories were issued for all of Southwest Florida Thursday morning. Watch out for spots with visibility of less than a quarter of a mile due to the fog again on Friday morning. By mid-morning, sunshine will return to the area as the fog lifts out, leaving us...
Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our Weather Alert continues into Tuesday morning for the potential of refreeze on our roadways. The main travel problems will be across Southern Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and especially Anne Arundel and Howard Counties and the Lower Eastern Shore , where the most snow is on the ground from Monday morning's snowfall.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be breezy and warmer, but we are on alert for snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures Thursday and Friday. We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Areas of frost developed overnight, so you may want to give yourself an extra couple of minutes to defrost your car before heading out this morning. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That wind will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.
Dry weather and warming temperatures are expected on the Central Coast through Thursday. Gusty northerly winds from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with a slight chance of light rain for San Luis Obispo County.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place.
Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25.
THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
Grab the sweater! We’re waking up to chilly temperatures Tuesday morning behind the cold front that passed through Monday. Look for temperatures in the 40s and 50s to start the day, with a rebound back into the mid- to upper 70s by the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Floyd E-911 had not received any reports of black ice on area roads. “Melting snow and wet surfaces will refreeze this evening across portions of far north Georgia as temperatures drop into the 20s to low 30s. This will create areas of black ice, especially on bridges, untreated secondary roads, and in sheltered locations. Black ice can be difficult to see and can make roads very slippery. Use caution if traveling this evening through Tuesday morning. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Do not assume that a well-traveled roadway will be free of black ice.”
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
Look for slightly below average temperatures with plenty of sunshine across the region Tuesday. Clear skies are expected to stick around for a couple more days, with afternoon highs getting even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy and cooler conditions are expected to return Friday and Saturday. Forecasters are keeping an eye on the […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”!
In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded!
This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
The National Weather Service weather station located at Essex County Airport in Fairfield has issued the following hazardous weather information which forecasts 2 inches of snow Thursday overnight into Friday morning.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As wintry weather and snow hit the streets of Baltimore on Monday, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa declared the season’s first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert.
The alert begins on Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Dzirasa said. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees or below (including wind chill) or when weather conditions are severe enough to present a threat to human life.
As the alert issues, residents are advised to take steps to ensure they are safe in cold weather. Some of these tips include:
Wearing multiple layers of clothes when venturing outdoors
Wearing a head covering, like a hat or a scarf
Keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol
Walking slowly and intentionally to avoid slipping
CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder conditions are on the way.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 30s with increasing clouds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m.
Temperatures drop overnight with a few flurries developing. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the teens.
By Friday, temperatures approach zero degrees with subzero wind chills.
