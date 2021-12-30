Morning fog Thursday and Friday with warm weather to end the year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As wintry weather and snow hit the streets of Baltimore on Monday, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa declared the season’s first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert. The alert begins on Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday afternoon. “With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Dzirasa said. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.” Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees or below (including wind chill) or when weather conditions are severe enough to present a threat to human life. As the alert issues, residents are advised to take steps to ensure they are safe in cold weather. Some of these tips include: Wearing multiple layers of clothes when venturing outdoors Wearing a head covering, like a hat or a scarf Keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol Walking slowly and intentionally to avoid slipping

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO