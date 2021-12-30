ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Plus games for January include ‘Persona 5 Strikers’ and more

By Will Nelson
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary’s PlayStation Plus games have been revealed, and subscribers are being treated to a trio of terrific titles. Starting on January 4 (next Tuesday), players can claim Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 (thanks PlayStation Blog). Each of these games is available until February 4, with their platforms...

gamingideology.com

PS Plus January Free Games Confirmed – Will They Beat PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now will lose some great games next month and fans are curious to see if Sony has any big plans to replace them. January’s free PS Plus games have already been confirmed to include a day one launch in Deep Rock Galactic, which will launch alongside Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers.
VIDEO GAMES
personacentral.com

[Leak] Persona 5 Strikers to be included in January 2022 PlayStation Plus Games

User Billbil-kun on Dealabs has posted the PlayStation Plus monthly games line-up for January 2022. This list includes Persona 5 Strikers for PlayStation 4. Billbil-kun has correctly posted the PlayStation Plus games in advance for the past several months, so this information is likely to be correct. The full list...
VIDEO GAMES
