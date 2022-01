Who doesn't love some great tasting Southern fried chicken? Luckily for the Greater New Orleans Area, a local chicken chain will be providing just that. Southern Classic Chicken, a family founded fried chicken franchise from Louisiana, has announced that it plans on adding 10 to 12 locations in New Orleans, as well as Jefferson Parish, according to a report by QSR Magazine. The franchise already 16 locations across the state in cities and towns like Shreveport, Alexandria, Natchitoches, Monroe, Haynesville, Farmerville, Jonesboro, Mansfield, Many, Ruston, and Pineville.

