Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** A Delaware judge ordered oil pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) to pay rival Williams Cos (WMB.N) $410 million for abandoning their $33 billion merger, one of the largest transactions to fall victim to sinking oil prices. read more

** Telecoms operator Tiscali (TIS.MI) and Linkem Retail, a unit of private broadband group Linkem, have agreed to merge in a deal that would create Italy's fifth largest fixed line telecoms operator, the two companies said. read more

** Building materials producer Simpson Manufacturing Co said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy European peer Etanco Group for about $818 million.

** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said it had completed the first phase of its acquisition of Intel Corp's (INTC.O) NAND flash memory chip business, after it received regulatory nods from eight countries including China. read more

** Mexican building materials company Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) said on Wednesday it would sell its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador to Cementos Progreso Holdings, S.L. in a $335 million deal. read more

** Samsung BioLogics (207940.KS) denied a media report that said the South Korean firm was in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc (BIIB.O). read more

** HSBC (HSBA.L) said it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services. read more

** Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA (SULA11.SA) has reached a deal to acquire 100% of Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T) in Brazil, it said in a securities filing, sending its shares nearly 3% higher. read more

** Hungarian real estate holding company BDPST Zrt, owned by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's son-in-law, is buying a 57% stake in small lender Granit Bank, BDPST said. read more

** Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA) announced it has signed a deal with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) for the sale of projects developed by MRV's subsidiary Luggo.

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru

