First Prisoner Killed by The Electric Chair Was From Buffalo

It's no secret that Buffalo has been plagued by gun violence for years. We actually had the highest rate of violent crimes committed with guns in the state. Some people in the community want the media to stay silent about gun violence in our communities. I've heard from people who are more upset with me and the media for covering gun violence and deaths it causes, than the people who are actually committing the crimes. I believe it's important to expose just how tragic and problematic gun violence is so we can find solutions to end the killing. We are losing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and children to this epidemic. It not only affects those who choose that lifestyle, but many innocent bystanders have lost their lives. Families and communities alike are being destroyed by the deadly decisions of just a small percentage of people. I will not be bullied into sweeping the gun violence in our city under the rug by the few people who think we are better off keeping it a secret and not addressing it. This year alone, we lost at least 57 people to gun violence. Those 57 people have families and friends who must now deal with those losses. Here are the incidents (This may not be all of the fatal shootings, but it is a very comprehensive list):

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO