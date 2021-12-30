ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light snow, remaining cold for the end of 2021

By Brooke Foster
NBCMontana
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 AM Thursday through 11 AM Friday for the Lower Clark Fork Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, 3 to 6 inches on...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

wkdzradio.com

Bitter Cold and Snow Likely Thursday

The first full week of January is trying to pack in a full month of weather into a short amount of time. After a Saturday tornado in Christian County and Sunday snow in western Kentucky, the National Weather Service says more snow and much colder weather can be expected later this week.
PADUCAH, KY
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
Montana State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
whvoradio.com

Bitter Cold and Snow Likely Thursday

The first full week of January is trying to pack in a full month of weather into a short amount of time. After a Saturday tornado in Christian County and Sunday snow in western Kentucky, the National Weather Service says more snow and much colder weather can be expected later this week.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Thursday morning a First Alert Day due to the bitter cold air and the impacts of some snow that will mostly fall overnight Wednesday night. Another blast of cold air will move in Wednesday ahead of this system and set the stage for an even colder night Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the -10 to -20 degrees range as kids head off to school and perhaps could hit -25 at times.
OMAHA, NE
14news.com

On Alert for light snow, bitter cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Chilly temperatures to start the week. Monday’s highs hovered near freezing with clouds lingering into the afternoon. Skies will clear by Tuesday morning and south winds will help the temperature rise into the middle 40s. More clouds roll in on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. A fast-moving system will bring another shot of very cold air to the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some very light snow is possible with this system...the main issue will be with how much moisture is available in the atmosphere by Thursday morning. We will put an Alert Day on Thursday, since this is the first chance of snow we’ve had this season. The Alert Day will continue into Friday for bitter cold temps and sub-zero wind chills. Highs on Thursday will stay in the middle 20s, and lows could drop into the single digits by Friday morning. Winds will shift to the south again for the weekend, so temps will climb into the upper 40s. Rain possible on Saturday and Sunday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Winter Weather Advisory#Western Montana
NBCMontana

Snow showers to create slick road conditions today

Intense snow showers will impact portions of Deer Lodge, southeastern Granite, Silver Bow and southeastern Powell Counties through 1115 PM MST... At 1015 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from 17 miles east of Garrison to 20 miles southwest of Philipsburg. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. LOW VISIBILITY. Use caution!
Torrington Telegram

Snow and cold to move in Wednesday

TORRINGTON – The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a shot of snow and extremely cold air for Torrington and all of Goshen County Wednesday into Thursday. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning, beginning at 8 a.m., through Thursday morning. After dealing with high...
TORRINGTON, WY
wmar2news

A Foot Of Snow!!!

We saw an area of low pressure bringing quite the thumping of snowfall to our today. One thing that was noticeably different than the snow events that I've seen in my two years here, (but what forecast) was the higher accumulations were located south and east of the city of Baltimore. That means areas that have struggled to get a good coating the last two winters picked up nearly a foot of snow in one event!
BALTIMORE, MD
abc57.com

Quiet Tuesday; snow chances and cold end to week

Quiet weather through Tuesday, with snow showers and colder air on the way for the rest of the week. This morning, wind chills for some are starting again in the single digits. It will be warmer by afternoon, with highs in the mid 30s. Enjoy the sunshine today. It becomes...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KVOE

Light snow, biting cold set to return to area

Driving conditions are back to full speed across the area after high temperatures near 50 degrees Monday, although travel issues could return to the KVOE listening area before the work week ends. The temps helped to clear an inch or less of a snow-and-ice combination that made for difficult driving...
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s winter storm created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow, but a refreeze of leftover puddles and slush could make Tuesday morning’s commute even more treacherous. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday ahead of bitter cold and light snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We began our short warming trend Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s under sunshine... it’ll continue Tuesday as highs climb back to the low 40s in the metro under a mix of sun and clouds. The warm up doesn’t last long! We’ve declared Wednesday night into Thursday morning a First Alert Day as another round of winter weather takes aim:
OMAHA, NE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE

