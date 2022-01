First the bad news: The highly transmissible omicron variant is surging, sending infections to record levels in some parts of the country. On Friday, Florida reported a 323 percent increase in COVID-19 cases from the week before, even before Americans traveled in droves for the busy holiday season. But the nation is in a much better place as the New Year approaches. Americans have the tools to manage the pandemic, and the coming weeks will be critical to curbing the virus’ spread.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO