ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Beijing Olympics Sponsors Find No Easy Choices as Games Approach

By Rick Burton
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AO44F_0dYybPxS00

Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University.

During this past month, when Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai was a fast-moving news story (due in large part to her initial statement that a Chinese politician sexually abused her), I received numerous emails and calls from the world’s media asking me whether global sponsors should consider boycotting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

With each interview, I attempted to walk a fine line, explaining how nearly every Olympic Games faces calls from angered parties for boycotts or protests. It ultimately leads to insinuations the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should do more to “fix” the world.

In essence, the media implies the IOC should serve the outraged party’s position on human rights, civil rights, animal rights, pollution, poverty, relocation of the poor and misuse of public funds that could have been used for the issues noted above.

In speaking with reporters, I attempt to explain how the world’s sponsors sell products or services in almost every country, and to boycott one country’s attempt to stage the Olympics runs the risk of having the host country or its parochial population turn on the global sponsor.

If Coca-Cola boycotts the 2022 Beijing Games, one very large nation of soda drinkers might boycott Coke. Or spread their displeasure to Visa, Dow, Toyota, Panasonic, Proctor & Gamble and Samsung.

There is also the view, to paraphrase the Bible, that before I try to take the speck out of my sister’s eye, I need to recognize the fact I may have a log in my own.

Translation? When Americans suggest another country is doing something wrong, we might first consider whether global citizens find it appalling that gun violence causes the maiming or murder of American schoolchildren on almost a monthly basis.

This does not excuse any action in any other country (first and foremost), but if the U.S. is hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, is it not possible that outraged parties in other countries could call for those same sponsors to boycott LA 2028 unless Americans stop killing kids in classrooms?

Or, given the smog reports in California (and horrific forest fires), that sponsors should boycott the Olympics until all American cars are electric. As the late Gilda Radner often said on Saturday Night Live , “It’s always something.”

When the Beijing Games begin with Opening Ceremonies in a little over a month, I wonder how many people around the globe will still want to discuss Peng Shuai. This is not to suggest any claim of sexual abuse is not horrific and should be swept under the rug. But will the mainstream media stay with that story, especially as details, for whatever reasons, become increasingly muddied? Will sponsors remain mum on the topic?

In writing this column I suggested I try to remain neutral. But many will be quick to paraphrase a famous quote about doing nothing and how damaging that is. So, let me present the source material as originally presented by John Stuart Mill in his inaugural address to St. Andrew’s University in Scotland:

“Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion . Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject.”

This easily brings the discussion back to the IOC, the national Olympic committees and the primary broadcasters of the world. With any element of dissatisfaction, someone must rise to the challenge of doing more than nothing.

The Women’s Tennis Association certainly did, halting events in China out of concern for Peng Shuai—a strong public stand that could cost the WTA millions of dollars, but one that had the backing of the association’s board and players.

In President Joe Biden’s case, he has launched a diplomatic boycott of the Games in China, withholding attendance of American government officials.

For Olympic sponsors, however, this is tricky business. The first reason is the aforementioned retaliation. You challenge my 2022 Games, and I will revisit that same sentiment upon you elsewhere. In other words, staying with the Bible, an eye for an eye.

A second reason is the real possibility mud-slinging will devolve into pettiness, and generally when all are splattered with slime, the Games and athletes are the ones who suffer. Thankfully, the U.S. is not suggesting an athlete boycott of 2022.

In fact, recall that only 42 years ago America sat out the Games in Moscow. That action led to a Russian boycott of the L.A. Games in 1984, and sponsors lost potential “value” during that four-year period, because two of the biggest countries were not opposing each other on the track and in the pool.

Lastly, and this is the trickiest of the three, it is often difficult for the media and sponsors to land on black-and-white facts. Is the truth finite? Often, it isn’t. And while the media can easily work with conjecture and what the old-timers call balanced reporting, it is a dangerous tightrope for sponsors.

Quite simply, they do not have the corporate fact-finding apparatus to ascertain the truth. So, while they may be offended by the “story” as it emerges, they also can’t be 100% certain they are bringing the right perspective to bear.

The three horsemen above cause me to doubt any of the IOC’s sponsors will boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

But hold this closing thought in mind: Twenty years ago, prior to the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games, Olympic sponsor John Hancock, led by CEO David D’Alessandro, threatened to pull its support of the IOC unless the organization did something about the bribery and shady deals influencing the selections of host cities.

Which is to say that the sponsors do hold influence and can change the way the world thinks about things that offend us. As it is with many things, it’s not too late for a sponsor to take a stand.

Rick Burton is the David B. Falk Professor of Sport Management at Syracuse University. He was the chief marketing officer of the U.S. Olympic Committee for the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sportico

Rams’ Win of NFL China Rights Offers ‘Untapped’ Market, Unlimited Hassle

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to secure their spot in Super Bowl LVI in January, and at the biggest tv event in the U.S. comes with a chance to launch business in one of the NFL’s most prized markets. But the chance to tap into China, the world’s most populous country, brings unique challenges and uncertain costs. Earlier this month, the league awarded the Rams exclusive merchandising and sponsorship rights in three international countries: Mexico, Australia and China. The home marketing area (HMA) license allows the Rams (and 17 other teams) to create commercial opportunities to boost fan engagement...
NFL
Sportico

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Wins FIA Presidential Election

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been voted in as the next president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The 59-year-old from the United Arab Emirates will be the organization’s first non-European president, though Ben Sulayem is no stranger to the sport. He is a former rally driver who won various titles in the Middle East, and a longtime member of FIA. In 2008, he was elected to the World Motor Sport Council. He was the president of the Automobile and Touring Club of United Arab Emirates, and from 2013 to 2017 he served as FIA vice president for mobility and tourism. Ben Sulayem...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sportico

Catapult Tags NCAA, Baseball for Growth in Expanding Sports Tech Market

Australian sports data and analytics pioneer Catapult Sports sees U.S. colleges, baseball and ice hockey as three key growth areas for North America, as the market for wearable technologies and the ability to improve performance continues to expand to what CEO Will Lopes says is a $40 billion potential market. “From a total addressable market perspective, there are 20,000 teams on the elite level globally. We still have a huge amount of coverage to go, just with that elite level,” said Lopes in a video call from Catapult’s Boston office, his operational headquarters. “Then when you get to the ‘prosumer’ side...
MLB
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Click10.com

Almost 1 month away! 5 questions as the Beijing Olympics rapidly approach

Fresh off celebrations for the holidays and the new year, Tuesday will mark the countdown to another festive occasion. It’ll be exactly one month until another Olympics will begin -- this time, the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Here are five questions entering the last-month countdown toward the...
WORLD
WVNS

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gilda Radner
AFP

Boycotts, Covid and controversy as Beijing Olympics count down

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin one month on Tuesday with diplomatic boycotts, the coronavirus and the fate of Peng Shuai all hanging heavy over the Games. Beijing warned that the United States "will pay the price" but that did not stop Australia, Britain and Canada joining the diplomatic boycott.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Syracuse University#Chinese#Ioc#Coca Cola#Coke#Visa#Dow#Proctor Gamble#Americans
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
691
Followers
2K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy