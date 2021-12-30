At 24, Southborough native is one of the youngest in Mass. to launch an insurer

Good morning, Boston. Here are five things you need to know to start your busy workday, plus what we're supposed to do with our kids at home. More than 100 Tufts Medical Center employees are out sick with the coronavirus, and the Mass. National Guard has been deployed to 55 hospitals statewide to help them grapple with an omicron Covid-19 surge that’s expected to worsen as people develop symptoms following Christmas gatherings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO