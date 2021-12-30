ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Memorial plans released for former US Sen. Harry Reid

By Julia Romero, Caroline Bleakley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKvcZ_0dYyb0Dm00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is planned to take place next Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the late U.S. senator, the memorial will be for invited guests. Tickets will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office. Information on the tickets will be released at a later time.

Family, friends, and colleagues will be at the memorial which will be live-streamed. The memorial is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

Many have taken to social media to express how the former U.S. Senate Majority Leader impacted their lives during his tenure in Congress.

In a statement Tuesday, Obama wrote in a letter to the former Senate Majority Leader, “You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

Sen. Reid passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the longest-serving state senator in Nevada history.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Jan. 6 committee prepares to go public as findings mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — They’ve interviewed more than 300 witnesses, collected tens of thousands of documents and traveled around the country to talk to election officials who were pressured by Donald Trump. Now, after six months of intense work, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is preparing to go public. In the coming months, […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
WEHT/WTVW

COVID infections spiking in US Capitol

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. Capitol have skyrocketed, with the seven-day average positivity rate rising from less than 1% to greater than 13%, according to a memo sent to lawmakers Monday from Capitol physician Brian Monahan.
U.S. POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Senator Rand Paul quitting YouTube, going to Rumble

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he will no longer be posting videos to YouTube unless it is to criticize the platform or announce that viewers can see his content on Rumble.com, where he claims they don’t censor the news. “Today I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, she got a warm welcome. Neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America’s thunderous rage felt distant. They sank posts for her parking signs. They brought solar lights […]
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Harry Reid
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker gives an update on the latest COVID-19 surge

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker gave an update on the latest COVID-19 surge. Governor Pritzker highlighted the record surge in new infections and hospitalizations, but backs off of mandates or bans on elective surgeries, instead leaving decisions to hospital executives. The state warns about pop-up testing clinics scamming people with spotty or non-existent test results. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klas#U S Senate#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study. The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy