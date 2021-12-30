ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok Has Reportedly Been Rated in Saudi Arabia

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok, has been said to have received its first rating. Some days ago we already covered that the game’s release date might have been leaked via the PlayStation Store database, and we now might have the first official age rating...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

God Of War: Ragnarok Release Date Leaked By PlayStation Database

God Of War: Ragnarok is by far one of the most anticipated titles from PlayStation and if a new leak is to be believed, it’s scheduled for a fall release date in 2022. First unveiled back in 2020, God of War: Ragnarok is set to conclude the story of Kratos and his son Atreus as they traverse the nine realms to seek out the Norse God of War Tyr while taking on the vengeful Thor Odinson. Fans were hoping to get their hands on God of War: Ragnarok at some stage this year but development was hindered partly by covid which meant new regulations were implemented when it came to performing motion capture. Cristopher Judge, the voice actor behind Kratos, also had to attend rehab after extensive surgery on his back, knee, and a double hip replacement. Sony ultimately made the decision to push the game back to 2022 but there was no firm release date. A new leak was provided by the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size which has tracked backend changes in the PlayStation Database and has an updated release date of September 30th, 2022 for God of War: Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

God of War Ragnarok Launch Date Possibly Leaked via PS Store DB

The launch date of God of War Ragnarok might just have been leaked via the PlayStation Store database, according to information shared by PlayStation Game Size via Twitter. This account is dedicated to updates coming straight from the PlayStation Store database, such as game size, release date, preload date, and more. Earlier today, we covered another potential leak they found about Sonic Frontiers.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

God of War Ragnarok Releasing in September 2022 According to Leak

Next year’s most awaited PS5 exclusive God of War Ragnarok finally has a release date. Previously, Santa Monica studios had pushed the release of God of War Ragnarok to 2022 and now newly emerged leaks might present us with a clear picture about when we can see Kratos in action again. The craze around the game is at an all-time high and we still have very scarce information about a lot of things. However, we might finally have a potential release date that has since surfaced online.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

God of War Ragnarok Has Apparently Received Its First Age Rating Already

Days after a release date entry for God of War Ragnarok was found in the PlayStation Network database, one country’s rating board seems to have awarded the game an age rating of 18 and above (or mature) already. As spotted by MP1st, Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#War Game#Electronic Games#Playstation Store#Vgar Sa#The Nine Realms#Norse
cogconnected.com

God of War: Ragnarok May Be Released Sooner Then We Realized

God of War: Ragnarok has already been rumored to be coming out far sooner than any of us believed. There was the idea that we may be seeing the God of War game as soon as September 2022. But, according to a recent find, we may be seeing the game even sooner.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Bested Expectations, Future Plans for Series Being Made

It seems there may be a future for Sega’s venerable Virtua Fighter franchise. After laying dormant for over a decade, this year saw the surprise release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which remakes the 2010 game using Yakuza’s Dragon Engine. Interestingly, in a new interview with Japanese gaming site Dengeki Online, Sega producer Moriji Aoki admitted the new Virtua Fighter wasn’t really designed to make money, but to test the viability of the franchise, and thankfully, it seems it passed.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Deep Rock Galactic Drops a PlayStation Launch Trailer, PS Plus Release Confirmed

Fluff up your beard and sharpen your pick-axe, because Deep Rock Galactic has locked down a PlayStation release date. The sci-fi mining and shooting co-op adventure was previously only available on PC and Xbox One, but will be coming to PS4 and PS5 in early 2022. You can check out a new PlayStation launch trailer (featuring a badass version of the game’s “Rock & Stone” theme song) below.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Elden Ring has been rated by ESRB

Elden Ring has received M (Mature 17+) rating due to its blood and gore, language, suggestive themes and violence. This is not unusual for From Software games which traditionally receive M rating for its content. On the official rating page , ESRB also have a detailed description of Elden Ring...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

China is helping Saudi Arabia build ballistic missiles: Report

China is helping Saudi Arabia manufacture its own ballistic missiles, US intelligence agencies have determined, according to CNN. While Saudi Arabia has purchased ballistic missiles from China before, the Middle Eastern nation has never been able to build its own, but satellite images obtained by CNN indicate Saudi Arabia is currently making the weapons itself in at least one location.
POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Saudi Arabia: Four additional MERS cases reported between October and December

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health reported four additional Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) cases going back at least two months. The four cases include a 50-year-old male in Hafer Albatin city, Hafer Albatin reported on October 31, 2021. The man had contact with camels and died from his illness.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia 'is building ballistic missiles' with China's help at top secret base that threatens balance of power in Middle East cold war with Iran

Saudi Arabia has started building its own ballistic missiles with China's help at a top secret base, US intelligence and satellite images have revealed. It is the first time the Gulf state has managed to manufacture its own weapons of the class, though it has purchased ballistic missiles from China in the past.
MIDDLE EAST
epicstream.com

Morbius Running Time Has Been Reportedly Revealed

After the smashing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, up next in the Marvel movie slate is Morbius which will tell the origins of the titular villain played by Jared Leto. There has been some anticipation for the film since it will be the big-screen debut of a beloved comic book villain and it will also extend Sony's Spider-Verse which started in 2018's Venom.
MOVIES
wccftech.com

Halo Infinite Cut Mid-Credits Scene Discovered by Dataminers, Hints at a New Ally

Dataminers have been having a field day with Halo Infinite since its release, finding all sorts of lost tidbits left behind in the long-in-development project, including, it seems, an ending cutscene removed from the game. You can check out the scene yourself, courtesy of YouTuber Gamecheat13, below. Of course, while it doesn’t really make reference to any specific plot points, some may consider the scene a SPOILER so proceed with caution.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Mutan Insight Is Hiring for A “High-End” PlayStation 5 RPG Remake

Developer Mutan Insight is currently hiring staff for a "high-end" RPG remake coming to PlayStation 5. The 3D motion designer, 3D art director, 3D background designer, and 2D character designer ads, as reported by Gematsu, don't reveal much about this remake, other than the fact that it could be powered by Unreal Engine 5, as it is specifically mentioned as part of the development environment at the studio.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy