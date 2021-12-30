God of War Ragnarok Has Reportedly Been Rated in Saudi Arabia

God Of War: Ragnarok is by far one of the most anticipated titles from PlayStation and if a new leak is to be believed, it’s scheduled for a fall release date in 2022. First unveiled back in 2020, God of War: Ragnarok is set to conclude the story of Kratos and his son Atreus as they traverse the nine realms to seek out the Norse God of War Tyr while taking on the vengeful Thor Odinson. Fans were hoping to get their hands on God of War: Ragnarok at some stage this year but development was hindered partly by covid which meant new regulations were implemented when it came to performing motion capture. Cristopher Judge, the voice actor behind Kratos, also had to attend rehab after extensive surgery on his back, knee, and a double hip replacement. Sony ultimately made the decision to push the game back to 2022 but there was no firm release date. A new leak was provided by the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size which has tracked backend changes in the PlayStation Database and has an updated release date of September 30th, 2022 for God of War: Ragnarok.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO