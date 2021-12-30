ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWIP6_0dYya4iT00

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe, the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.

But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E37IY_0dYya4iT00
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has taken on responsibility for post-Brexit negotiations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz Truss taking on responsibility for post-Brexit negotiations with the EU, after Brexit minister Lord Frost resigned earlier this month.

But he warned that if Ms Truss was to trigger Article 16, a move that would effectively unilaterally suspend the treaty agreed between the UK and the EU, it would throw into jeopardy “the foundation of the entire deal” reached between the two sides.

Ms Truss has said she remains prepared to invoke Article 16 if issues are not resolved.

But Mr Sefcovic said: “This is a very distracting element in the discussions. You try to achieve something together and – bam – there’s the threat of Article 16 again.

“It touches on the fundamentals of our relationship.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol was the most complicated part of the Brexit negotiations, and it is the foundation of the entire deal. Without the protocol, the whole system will collapse. We must prevent that at any cost.”

He added: “London has breached a great deal of trust, which we must first rebuild. But I believe we can find a compromise.

“The EU and the United Kingdom are strategic partners – and they should treat each other as such.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘does not care’ about Northern Ireland peace deal, says negotiator

Boris Johnson does not “seem to care” about the peace deal in Northern Ireland and is putting it at risk with his Brexit stance, one of its architects says.Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair’s chief negotiator, hit out at the prime minister and David Frost – his former Brexit minister, who quit last month – for “sacrificing all the work” to achieve the Good Friday Agreement.The former top No 10 aide warned Northern Ireland’s devolved government could collapse because of the turmoil, saying: “You have to face up to the fact that Brexit requires someone to get hurt.”And he told The Guardian:...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

DUP warn Liz Truss of ‘major implications’ unless Protocol progress made

The DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Brexiteers are fighting among themselves – exactly what Boris Johnson doesn’t need

The key to the last election was that the Leave vote was more united than the Remain vote, so it matters that Brexiteers are at war with each other, while their opponents are getting their act together.There was always going to be a problem for Boris Johnson in having fought an election on the promise to “get Brexit done”, which was that once it was done there would be no need for his electoral coalition to stay together. Or, worse, there would be disagreement about whether it had been done properly.That is precisely what is beginning to happen. It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Just one EU country signs deal to rescue post-Brexit music tours, despite Boris Johnson’s vow to ‘fix’ crisis

Only one of the 27 EU countries has agreed a deal to rescue post-Brexit music tours despite Boris Johnson’s vow to fix the crisis, an industry group is protesting.The prime minister made the pledge under pressure nine months ago – but only Spain has signed an agreement since, leaving artists drowning in expensive “mountains of red tape”.Now the Incorporated Society of Musicians is urging Liz Truss, the new Brexit minister, to reject the hardline approach of her predecessor, David Frost, which failed to make “progress”.“All the problems first identified as facing the creative sector due to the TCA [the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Brexit Negotiations#Uk#Eu#European Commission#German
wsau.com

Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU’s Sefcovic says

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union’s relationship with Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over Switzerland’s place in the EU internal market fail, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, told Der Spiegel magazine. Brussels has pushed for years for a treaty to cap an array of bilateral...
ECONOMY
Foreign Policy

Renegotiation Isn’t Disaster in Northern Ireland

David Frost, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s longtime Brexit advisor and functionary, recently resigned from the government after a turbulent couple of weeks for Johnson. Frost was integrally connected to the British strategy of dealing with the European Union and largely the bearer of U.K. policy. His speeches set the government tone and served as opening gambits for future negotiation.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Liz Truss to hold Brexit talks with EU over NI protocol

The UK’s newly appointed chief post-Brexit negotiator, Liz Truss, said she would speak to her EU counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, on Tuesday amid renewed calls to rip up the controversial Northern Ireland protocol. The cabinet minister, who is also the foreign secretary, said she wanted to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel boat crossings tripled in 2021 as government’s ‘chaotic approach’ to asylum seekers blamed

More than 28,000 migrants crossed the Channel by small boat in 2021 - with more than 1,000 arriving on a single day - despite Priti Patel's vow to make the dangerous route “unviable”.The figure is more than three times the total for 2020, amid warnings that attempts to reach the UK will continue unless the government changes its “chaotic approach” to asylum seekers.Channel crossings have rocketed in the past three years, despite the government paying France millions to increase security along its northern coast. Ministers have also been ramping up attempts to criminalise asylum seekers, while planning operations to force...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: How has pet travel to EU countries been affected?

The rules on travelling with your pet to countries in the European Union changed a year ago, following the UK's departure from the EU. Before Brexit, people were able to use an EU pet passport for their furry friends but from 1 January 2021, they've had to get an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) instead.
PETS
Travel Weekly

No Omicron grants for Northern Ireland agents

Travel agents in Northern Ireland have been excluded as part of a £40 million Omicron support package for the hospitality sector. Agents were not included in a list of more than 3,200 eligible businesses published by the Northern Ireland Executive. Those to receive funds include restaurants, cafes, coffee shops...
WORLD
Telegraph

Brussels sues Poland over EU law row that called Warsaw's future in bloc into doubt

Brussels has triggered legal action against Warsaw after Polish constitutional judges challenged the primacy of EU law, which could mean Warsaw facing huge fines in the European Court of Justice. October’s ruling by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal threw Poland’s future in the European Union into doubt, with critics branding it...
LAW
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy