Auditions to be held for eight short plays

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre has announced auditions for the remainder of their 2021-2022 season, which includes musicals, plays, and even short films. “2022 will certainly be starting off with a bang at the Ren,” said Renaissance Theatre Marketing Manager, Ryan Shreve. “With blockbuster hits like Spamalot, and our new Emerging Artists program, there’s something exciting for everyone to audition for.
Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre. San Juan Community Theatre invites you to come audition for our 2022 Spring Musical: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” The production has been re-written for a modern audience and is charming, funny, surprising, and utterly delightful! All roles are currently open and auditions are open to all islanders ages 12 and up. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Resource Center located at 70 Salt Spring Dr.
Playmakers Youth Theatre at the Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold auditions in January for two productions, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for grades nine to 12 with performances in April, and “Seussical” for grades kindergarten through ninth grade with performances in May. Auditions for “A...
It's audition time again! The Colonial Players are looking for 10 people to round out the cast for Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films. Full details: http://thecolonialplayers.org/index.php/get-involved/auditions. Sign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0b48aca82ca7f58-freaky. Auditioners will be asked to provide documentation...
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation department have announced auditions for Nunsense, the first theatrical performance produced entirely by the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. Auditions will take place Saturday, Jan.8, from 1-3 p.m. and Monday, Jan.10, from 5:30-7 p.m. Auditions,...
Red Warriors Youth Mentorship and A Viz Entertainment present Auditions and Awards: All Middle and High School Singing Talent Show. This event features a special performance from Gray Skool, a tribute trio performing songs by The Temptations, O'Jays, and other classics.
Donna McCabe Baker sponsored a holiday coloring contest for local youngsters. She writes:. “Congratulations to the kids who won my holiday coloring contest! One of the best things I’ve done in a long time! These 8 kids submitted the winning holiday drawings. I had originally planned on giving away five bikes to the winners, but the kids from Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills entered, too, so I ended up awarding eight! The joy in that room was amazing! Thanks to Steve at @bicyclesam503 for helping me make this happen!”
Hello and welcome to The Pick. This is Tennessean planning director Madalyn Hoerr, subbing in for today's newsletter. Ready to give yourself a little gift for the holidays? Become a subscriber today. Are you looking for a way to send out 2021? Music reporter Matthew Leimkuehler recently talked to Ketch...
I heard that a nearby monastery snack bar, open to the public, sold wonderful fish and chips. I drove there and went in. The man behind the counter was wearing a robe and cowl. I inquired if he was a cleric. “Yes,” he said. “It’s a habit from my prior life.” I asked, “Are you the fish friar or the chip monk?” “Both,” he replied, “at your service. I’m also the beverage person.” He pronounced it “parson.” “I suppose you have monkfish on the menu,” I said, “or cardinalfish.” “Neither, I confess.” “Angelfish? Devil rays?” “No. We only serve sole.”
As 2022 rolled in, A.A. Milne's 1926 book "Winnie-the-Pooh" was among the many classic works to lapse into the public domain in the United States. But what impact will this have on the Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) long-running franchise based on the Milne characters?. What To Consider: Since Milne's...
Michelle Li, a Korean-American anchor at KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri, had an angry viewer phone the station to complain about her dietary preferences after Li observed that Koreans eat dumpling soup on New Year's. During a recent broadcast discussing traditional foods for New Year's Day, Michelle Li mentioned the...
Aided by the persistent popularity of “The Office,” mockuumentary sitcoms have become a consistent form of televised comedy. With little explanation for why characters sit down and speak directly to the camera, these faux documentaries allow for quick insight, quicker cuts (usually to a joke), and plenty of deadpan humor. In the case of Quinta Brunson’s ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” it’s part of the political commentary at the center of the show itself.
Brunson, the head writer and executive producers, also plays Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at the eponymous Philadelphia school. Like many young teachers, Janine is idealistic and desperate...
Previously unseen paintings by Jack Vettriano will feature in an exhibition at the gallery where he sought inspiration as a young artist.The show at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife will include 12 oil paintings he produced in his early 20s and 30s, signed with his birth name, Jack Hoggan.The works, painted before he achieved international success in the 1990s, will go on show alongside pieces that have sold for five and six-figure sums.It will be the artist’s first retrospective since a major show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in 2013, and the first to focus on his formative...
“Meet the Tastemakers” is a series that gives readers a chance to learn about the moving parts of the local arts scene — most important, the people making it all happen. They are choreographers, painters, curators and designers who have centered their life’s work on learning and helping others do so as well. We caught up with Jennifer Lucy at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens in Norfolk. ...
Mrs. Doubtfire is taking unusual measures to hopefully avoid a permanent closure amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant.
Producers behind the Broadway show, which opened Dec. 5 at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, announced Sunday that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus. The break will run from Jan. 10 through March 14.
“With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, proactive measures,” a statement read, in part. “Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in...
Raleigh Little Theatre is seeking performers for its upcoming production of In the Heights. This show will be presented in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. Para obtener información sobre la audición en español, haga clic aquí. For the safety of volunteers, staff, and students, all performers...
