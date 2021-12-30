Auditions to be held for eight short plays

Previously unseen paintings by Jack Vettriano will feature in an exhibition at the gallery where he sought inspiration as a young artist.The show at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife will include 12 oil paintings he produced in his early 20s and 30s, signed with his birth name, Jack Hoggan.The works, painted before he achieved international success in the 1990s, will go on show alongside pieces that have sold for five and six-figure sums.It will be the artist’s first retrospective since a major show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in 2013, and the first to focus on his formative...

15 HOURS AGO