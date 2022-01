STRATFORD - It used to be that Stratford library patrons were on the hook if they didn’t return a book. But not anymore, at least not financially. The Stratford Library System announced on Wednesday Dec. 15 that they would no longer charge late fines for library materials. The move comes as libraries state and nationwide have done away with late fines in an effort to become more accessible to patrons.

STRATFORD, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO