ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2022 Predictions: Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead

By Denise Starling
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAePa_0dYyZVFY00

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.

Denise Starling, Executive Director, Livable Buckhead

Some years it can be difficult to anticipate what issues will be most pressing, but that is definitely not the case for 2022. Without a doubt, crime and cityhood will be the two biggest issues facing Buckhead in the year ahead. These are big challenges and there are no quick fixes, but I am encouraged to see the level of engagement in our community as people step up to advocate for a safer, more unified Buckhead.

While cityhood and crime will dominate public discussion in 2022, it’s important not to lose sight of other issues that have a dramatic impact on our quality of life, such as traffic. Livable Buckhead is taking innovative approaches in 2022, starting with a program for employer-subsidized housing that would make it more affordable for Buckhead’s workforce to live here instead of commuting from other parts of the city. We’ll also launch an on-demand shuttle service – similar to Uber or Lyft – that makes it easier for people to get around Buckhead without a car. And the final, major phase of PATH400 between Wieuca Rd. and Loridans Dr. will begin construction in 2022. When complete, Buckhead residents can walk or bike from one end of the community to the other, avoiding traffic and adding exercise to their daily routines.

The coming year will also be a real test of the pandemic’s lasting effects on workplaces. Many employers continue to allow remote work on at least a part-time basis, which is an approach that can have tremendous benefits for everyone involved. Livable Buckhead will continue to support businesses by helping them implement flexible commute programs that increase productivity and employee satisfaction without sacrificing the important aspects of in-person workplaces.

The post 2022 Predictions: Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Guaranteed income, city park master plan, Phoenix Awards mark finale of Mayor Bottoms’ term in office

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s spent her last week in office touting two major initiatives and handing out awards before passing the baton to Mayor-elect Andre Dickens on Monday afternoon. Guaranteed income pilot program Bottoms said the City of Atlanta has formally partnered with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch I.M.P.A.C.T. (Income Mobility Program […] The post Guaranteed income, city park master plan, Phoenix Awards mark finale of Mayor Bottoms’ term in office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead’s Top Stories In 2021

At Buckhead.com we cover a mix of stories about the people, places, and events that make up Buckhead. Below are the most popular stories on our site for this year. As we head into a new year, you can count on us to cover all of the things that make Buckhead such a vibrant and interesting place to live!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Stephanie Freeman, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Stephanie Freeman, President and CEO, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber […] The post 2022 Predictions: Stephanie Freeman, Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Ann Hanlon, Perimeter CID

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. Ann Hanlon, Executive Director, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts […] The post 2022 Predictions: Ann Hanlon, Perimeter CID appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Public Schools monitoring COVID surge ahead of post-holiday reopening

With COVID-19 surging in Fulton and DeKalb counties, will Atlanta Public School return to virtual or hybrid learning? APS announced via social media on Monday that it will alert parents this week of any changes to the planned post-holiday reopening on Jan. 4. Just before the holiday break, two APS schools – Maynard Jackson High […] The post Atlanta Public Schools monitoring COVID surge ahead of post-holiday reopening appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Robb Pitts, Chair, Fulton County Board of Commissioners […] The post 2022 Predictions: Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. Lynn Deutsch, Dunwoody Mayor The last two years […] The post 2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Wieuca Rd#Loridans
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  John Ernst, Brookhaven Mayor I’m looking forward to […] The post 2022 Predictions: Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Rusty Paul, Sandy Springs Mayor While there are […] The post 2022 Predictions: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order reinstating a citywide indoor mask mandate, including private businesses and restaurants, as COVID-19 surges again. Bottoms said in a statement that her decision was in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Omicron variant and Centers for Disease Control guidance. “The CDC has designated […] The post Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Buckhead she said, he said; streetlight project; Blank gives $4m to Atlanta Humane Society

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tied the Buckhead City movement to former President Donald Trump and his divisive politics during a media roundtable on Monday at city hall. According to the AJC, Bottoms said she believed the cityhood movement was an effort to divide the city and discredit her administration. “It’s no secret that I was […] The post News Briefs: Buckhead she said, he said; streetlight project; Blank gives $4m to Atlanta Humane Society appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
buckhead.com

Mayor Dickens calls for Atlanta unity, not Buckhead cityhood, in inaugural address

Mayor Andre Dickens called for Atlanta unity rather than Buckhead cityhood in a Jan. 3 inaugural address that mentioned the neighborhood several times. “We don’t need separate cities. We must be one city with one bright future,” said Dickens in a written version of his speech circulated by his office following his swearing-in, which was held at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Buckhead City leader’s retweet catches backlash

The leader of the Buckhead City effort is under fire for retweeting content from a hate group. Saturday night, Bill White, CEO and chairman of the Buckhead Exploratory Committee, reshared content from VDARE.com on Twitter but later deleted it, according to a tweet from AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein. “The leader of the Buckhead secession […] The post Buckhead City leader’s retweet catches backlash appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inside the Arts: A new day for the arts in Atlanta

When Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms informed Atlanta and the country in May of last year that she would not seek reelection, the race to hold the City of Atlanta’s highest elected office began. In the following months, fourteen candidates would toss the proverbial hat into the ring. Ultimately, two candidates, Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens, […] The post Inside the Arts: A new day for the arts in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Covid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area

Major happenings in health care didn’t cease over the holidays. The news, in fact, exploded – in both familiar and surprising directions. It started, of course, with the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shattering Records The state last week reported daily totals of new Covid cases that shattered previous records, with the very contagious Omicron […] The post Covid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

BeltLine secures $300 million in funding to complete trail by 2030

The Atlanta BeltLine announced Thursday that it has secured $300 million in local, federal, and philanthropic funds to complete the trail by 2030. The funding will be used for real estate acquisition, design, and construction of the 22-mile paved multi-use trail. In a statement posted on its website, BeltLine officials said the $300 million mark […] The post BeltLine secures $300 million in funding to complete trail by 2030 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb County schools provides details on virtual learning

The DeKalb County School District will begin the new year with virtual learning.  Students in the district will return to learning on Jan. 5, but will remain virtual through Jan. 7, according to a press release from the district. The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 in the county and the metro Atlanta area as […] The post DeKalb County schools provides details on virtual learning appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

No Slowing Down: Intown housing market expected to stay robust in 2022

No matter who you talk to in Atlanta real estate, they’re looking forward to a strong 2022 – and with good reason. The BeltLine and Westside Park are attracting homebuyers, the city is drawing new industry, and housing remains comparably affordable. “All current signs point to 2022 being another good year for real estate in […] The post No Slowing Down: Intown housing market expected to stay robust in 2022 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
956
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy