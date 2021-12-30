ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The year in Tampa Bay arts and what’s to come in 2022

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
The Museum of the American Arts and Crafts Movement, the first museum in the world dedicated to the Arts and Crafts movement, opened in St. Petersburg in September. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

For a pandemic year, 2021 was fruitful for the arts in Tampa Bay, with new destinations, plans for expansions and the return of Broadway and concerts. 2022 looks equally bright. Here are a few highlights.

Visual art

The long-awaited Museum of the American Arts and Craft Movement opened in St. Petersburg in September. The stunning architecture and well-presented collection of the 137,000-square-foot, five-story museum was well worth the wait. Founded by collector Rudy Ciccarello, it is the first museum in the world dedicated to the Arts and Crafts movement. It showcases the handcrafted furniture, pottery, lighting, photography and paintings of the period from 1890 to 1930. Its gift shop is equally impressive.

Fairgrounds St. Pete, another anticipated arts attraction, opened at The Factory St. Pete in the Warehouse Arts District in September, but celebrated its new entrance and a mural by Chad Mize with a ribbon-cutting in December. Co-founded by Liz Dimmitt, the attraction was created by more than 64 artists with ties to Florida. The amount of imagination in the Florida-themed, art-meets-technology experience is a delight for kids and adults.

The Factory St. Pete, the arts destination compound also in the Warehouse Arts District, has grown over the year to include more artist studios. It’s also the new home of Daddy Kool Records and Sunshine State. Founded by Kara Behar, The Factory St. Pete has hosted events including December’s very well-attended St. Pete Winter Market that connected the Warehouse Arts District with Deuces Live along the Pinellas Trail and featured art, music and 150 vendors. Plans for more growth continue through 2022 and beyond.

In January, the Tampa Museum of Art announced plans for a renovation to expand its education programs and gallery space. Work started in June. In October, the museum announced plans for an expansion that includes a new wing for entertainment space and a refurbished outdoor to connect it to the Riverwalk. The new wing appears to reach out over the Hillsborough River, enhancing the museum’s presence. Work on the expansion is expected to begin in 2022.

In January, The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg welcomes another powerhouse exhibition, this time featuring the works of Pablo Picasso. “Picasso and the Allure of the South,” organized in collaboration with the Musée national Picasso-Paris, will explore the Spanish artist’s creative periods during his travels and in his studios in southern Europe, in the mountain towns of northern Spain and along the Mediterranean coast of France. It opens Jan. 29 and remains on view through May 22.

Coming to Water Street Tampa Jan. 20- Feb. 20 is Tampa Fresh Foods, an entire grocery store made of felt artworks by acclaimed British artist Lucy Sparrow. Presented by the Vinik Family Foundation and Art Production Fund, the installation will be free to attend.

The Peninsularium, an arts attraction from the artist collective Crab Devil, will open in Tampa in 2022. Made from an assemblage of shipping containers, it’s an artist-created, multimedia, immersive experience that celebrates Florida history and lore. Guests will enter through the Crab Devil Bait Shop and visit the Cabinet of Curiosities. It will also be the home of Tempus Projects’ gallery.

Theater

At long last, Broadway shows returned to Tampa’s David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in October with Tootsie. New COVID-19 policies were put in place, including having patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative test. In 2022, the beloved musicals Hamilton (Nov. 15- Dec. 11) and Dear Evan Hansen (Feb. 1-6) return to the Straz. Also, Judy Lisi, the center’s CEO and president, will retire in September.

Regional theater companies Stageworks, Jobsite Theater, Freefall Theatre and American Stage returned to in-theater performances. Jobsite’s Shockheaded Peter was a popular gothic cabaret that reprised its June run in November. Freefall’s The Rose and the Beast turned theater on its ear by presenting storytelling without live actors, employing set design and technology. American Stage welcomed new producing artistic director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, the first person of color to helm the theater company.

Music

The Florida Orchestra went back to full symphony performances at multiple venues in September, opening with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, conducted by music director Michael Francis. To come in 2022 are Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay (Jan. 28-30) and Music of Star Wars, themes composed by John Williams (Feb. 25-27). The orchestra will also partner with Opera Tampa, the Straz’s resident company, to perform live during its 2022 season performances.

Concerts and festivals returned to venues throughout Tampa Bay this year, including the Gasparilla Music Festival in October, featuring Nas, Gov’t Mule and Sylvan Esso. The festival returns Feb. 25-27, with Black Pumas, The Revivalists and Trombone Shorty. The Rolling Stones at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in October was one of the year’s standouts.

This coming year sees Van Morrison at Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall (Feb. 14-15). Tampa’s Amalie Arena will host Eagles Hotel California (Feb. 28), Justin Bieber (April 9) and Elton John (April 24). Keith Urban (June 17) and Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire (Aug. 27) hit Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Coldplay makes a stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 14.

Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg faring well as Mayor Rick Kriseman departs

ST. PETERSBURG — Rick Kriseman stood before a crowd and belted out the oldie hit Hooked on a Feeling on the karaoke machine at Cocktail St. Pete. The November night was one of 14 stops on his 2½-month “Faring Well Tour,” during which the mayor marked the end of eight years in the job. It was his way, he said, of thanking the city for the opportunity to lead.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jeff Vinik sells Lightning stake to private equity firm Arctos

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a new minority owner. Arctos Sports Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and Dallas, purchased an undisclosed stake in the team, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik announced Tuesday. The transaction was approved by the NHL and finalized Dec. 31. The sale gives Arctos...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Electric to expand solar in south Hillsborough

Tampa Electric’s run to harness the sun is continuing in southern Hillsborough County. Tampa Electric, a subsidiary of TECO Energy, is seeking permission from the Hillsborough County Commission to turn nearly 105 vacant acres at U.S. 41 and Big Bend Road into a solar farm. As a precursor to development, the utility needs a change to the county’s comprehensive land plan.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay travelers impacted by nationwide flight delays, cancellations

By late morning Saturday more than 2,400 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. Those passing through Tampa Bay were not spared. That is the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began citing staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. A set of storms from Oklahoma to Pittsburgh added to the delays. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

It snowed in Florida on Monday morning. Yes, really.

The Florida Panhandle rang in the first workweek of the New Year with snow flurries Monday morning. A deputy from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Twitter that showed the flurries falling at a Lowe’s in Fort Walton Beach. The National Weather Service’s Mobile Office confirmed that light flurries had fallen in northwest Florida.
Tampa Bay Times

A look at what’s been missing for the Lightning in recent slump

Several factors have gone into the Lightning’s three-game winless streak. The results have been lopsided, with Tampa Bay outscored 17-6 over that span. Since returning from the holiday break, the lineup has been in daily flux while players move in and out of COVID-19 protocol. They have played uncharacteristically sloppy hockey, especially in Thursday’s 9-3 loss to the Panthers in Sunrise. Tampa Bay eked out a point at home Friday in a shootout loss to the Rangers, but were shut out 4-0 by that same team Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida schools must stay open, omicron or not, DeSantis says

The big story: No surprise, it remains the return to Florida schools after winter break, with a rise in positive coronavirus caseloads. Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the airwaves Monday to declare that public schools must remain open for in-person learning, regardless of the numbers of students and teachers staying home, as the Sun-Sentinel reports. Tampa Bay area school leaders conformed to that approach, saying they’d be following the state laws in dealing with the omicron variant. Many other districts took similar stances, including those along the Treasure Coast, TC Palm reports.
FLORIDA STATE
