ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Evergrande NEV starts first mass production -sources

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuaBm_0dYyZLfW00

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (0708.HK) started its first mass production on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Mass production for its inaugural Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicles at its Tianjin production facilities came 12 days ahead of schedule, the people said, and the firm plans to hold an official ceremony in the next two weeks.

The firm, a major unit of cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), has been struggling to secure external investment for its operations.

Evergrande NEV declined to comment.

Evergrande has introduced several EV models, but the rest have yet to enter mass production.

The EV firm said in November it had been negotiating with potential buyers regarding the disposal of some assets and talking to potential investors about funding.

Reporting by Zhuzhu Cui in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

‘Evergrande return our money!’ Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company’s offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted “Evergrande,...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

China Evergrande’s $300 billion cash crunch is deepened by demolition order

A demolition order from authorities on the southern Chinese island of Hainan has plunged embattled property giant Evergrande into a fresh publicity crisis amid an investigation into the legality of a major project’s planning permits. Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended Monday following reports from local media...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan. 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters. (Reporting by Gilles Gillaume Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by David Goodman )
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Production#Nev#Hong Kong#Vehicles#Evergrande Nev#China Evergrande Group
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Asia Stocks Mixed on the First Day of Trading in 2022; Evergrande Shares Halted

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia were mixed on Monday as trading in 2022 kicked off, with some major markets in the region closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed earlier gains closed 0.53% lower at 23,274.75. Trading in the shares and structured products of debt-ridden Chinese developer China Evergrande...
STOCKS
aithority.com

MediBalloon Expands Operations and Establishes Mass Production Capabilities in Taiwan’s Medeologix

MediBalloon, Inc., a specialty medical balloon design and manufacturing company, announced the partnership with Medeon Biodesign, Inc., a Taiwan publicly traded medical device company with operations in Taipei, Taiwan and Sunnyvale, California, to expand the US operations and footprint in Asia. The new manufacturing organization established in Taiwan will be called Medeologix and will be in full operation in 2022 to not only serve the global market, but also provide customers the one-stop-shop service from prototyping to mass production of medical devices.
SUNNYVALE, CA
aithority.com

Cipia Announces First Purchase Order from Technomous and Start of Production with China’s Largest Automaker SAIC Motor

Cipia, an auto-tech company providing automakers and fleets with advanced AI based in-cabin sensing solutions for driver and interior monitoring, announces the first purchase order (PO) from Tier 1 Technomous, and start of production (SOP) with China’s largest automotive company SAIC Motor. David Tolub, CEO of Cipia said: “We...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
gizmochina.com

BOE 6th Gen Flexible AMOLED production line enters mass production phase

Earlier this week, BOE announced that its 6th generation of flexible AMOLED production line has just entered mass production. The site for the advanced display technology facility is situated in the southwestern city of Chongqing, China. According to a PanDaily report, the known Chinese display maker is planning on expanding...
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kandi Subsidiary Enters Mass Production Of LFP Battery

Kandi Technologies Group Inc's (NASDAQ: KNDI) wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh. The IFR18650-2200mAh has a 10% higher energy capacity than the 18650-2000mAh created in 2019 and is 22% higher than the current...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9to5Mac

Report: Apple to start mass production of iPhone 13 in India by February

A new report by the Economic Daily News says Apple will begin the mass production of the iPhone 13 in India by February of 2022. This is not the first report that shows how Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China as a manufacturing hub. A report back in 2019 suggested that the Cupertino company was aiming to move as much as 15% to 30% of its production out of the country.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Toyota reports 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 10.4% jump in U.S. auto sales for 2021, as it overcame supply chain snarls to meet strong demand from customers. The Japanese automaker said its sales came in at 2.3 million vehicles for the year, up from 2.1 million vehicles a year earlier.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

264K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy